The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

PHUKET: Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon has denounced claims being shared across social media that the Delta variant of the COVID virus has been found in Phuket as fake news.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 July 2021, 11:05AM

The notice claiming that people in Phuket had been infected with the Delta variant has been denounced as fake news. Image: PR Phuket

The notice claiming that people in Phuket had been infected with the Delta variant has been denounced as fake news. Image: PR Phuket

No cases of infection in Phuket have been confirmed as the Delta variant, Dr Kusak said yesterday (June 30)

The response follows a notice written in Thai being widely shared on Thai social media, saying, “Urgent! Phuket found five cases infected to Indian variant virus yesterday and five more cases today before opening the Phuket Sandbox.”

“In our working process, if we find a person infected, we will send his or her [swab] sample to check the variant at the Regional Medical Sciences Center in Bang Jo, Thalang. Staff at the centre have confirmed to us that no Delta variant has been found in any of our infected cases,” Dr Kusak said.

“The latest five infected cases came from Bangkok. Three of them are receiving medical treatment in hospital while the other two are being questioned in the infection investigation process,” he said. 

“About 20 people are considered high-risk and have been taken to quarantine at local quarantine locations. We also arranged medical staff to monitor the high-risk people,” he added.

Property in Phuket

“People need to check before they believe the news on social media. The news must also be confirmed by relevant officials to prevent confusion and a bad image of Phuket,” he said.

“People can get updates on the infection situation through three pages: PR Phuket, the PPHO and the Phuket Info Center ‒ or call the COVID-19 hotline 094-5938876 and 062-2435116,” Dr Kusak continued.

“Again, I confirm no Delta variant has been found in Phuket,” he said.

The Department of Medical Sciences reported on Monday that one-third of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok will be tested to determine whether they have been infected by the Delta coronavirus variant as the strain is expected to dominate in the capital within the next few months, reported the Bangkok Post.

The department on Monday revealed that Bangkok is the largest cluster of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, with 331 new cases being recorded last week, increasing the number of patients infected by this particular variant to 822.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 01 July 2021 - 14:15:42 

Don’t worry, both Delta and Delta+ coming soon.

Xi_Virus | 01 July 2021 - 11:34:44 

Who can trust your numbers when there are NO test-stations available for people. Thais can't afford the costs related.

Xi_Virus | 01 July 2021 - 11:28:16 

Phuket is a Virus HUB and the world is aware of this fact. Delta, Beta, Xi-gma and all other variants of Xi Virus are all out there.

The s* government dragged over a million people from other parts of country to Phuket for the 1st of July sandbox. A million to serve only 249 visitors including the air crew!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Andrew Wood to run for Skål Asia President
First Phuket Sandbox tourists arrive
Prayut arrives in Phuket
Phuket officers ordered to police the bridges for COVID travellers
Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at CCP centenary celebrations
Regulatory chaos spoils Phuket’s reopening
Prayut praises homegrown vaccine developments
Expert wants Sinovac jab drive to cover children
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-cop pleas not guilty over Bangla Rd shooting |:| June 30
Phuket airport ‘capacity not a problem’ says AoT Chief
COVID alert for high-risk contacts on Bangkok-Phuket flight
DSI chief investigates Phuket forest encroachment
Drunken police officer denies Bangla shooting charges
Hospitals set price for Moderna
Phuket records five new COVID infections, seventh death confirmed 72-year-old man

 

Phuket community
Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at CCP centenary celebrations

The fact is, no matter how this virus came to be in the Wuhan population, China lied and covered it ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

@r u sure, I have many years a retirement visa. In May I got at Immigration office a certificate of...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Kurt, It's too late registration on PMW.com is closed to non work permit foreigners. The line @...(Read More)

Prayut arrives in Phuket

It was Prayut's insistence of relaxing rules for Songkran that led to the epidemic we are in no...(Read More)

Regulatory chaos spoils Phuket’s reopening

Loyalty Lobby is reporting a rule change 2 days ago- the tests must be prepaid but as there is no wa...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

Infections are up rising in tandem with vaccinations of a poor vaccine as people abandon masks and S...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

I am not eligible as I'm registered at a hotel not the home I've resided in since 2012. So...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

Don’t worry, both Delta and Delta+ coming soon. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

@Kurt What kind of visa do you have? A legit one I presume? As far as I know people with valid visa...(Read More)

First Phuket Sandbox tourists arrive

And how many were Thais on these planes, and how many have booked travel out of phuket with the same...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 