No delays in Phuket Sandbox entry permit processing, says Foreign Ministry

THAILAND: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says processing of all Certificate of Entry (COE) requests in the Phuket Tourism Sandbox campaign is being done in a timely manner, however a permit cannot be issued for applications that fail to comply fully with the regulations.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismVaccine
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 3 July 2021, 03:02PM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeman Tanee Sangrat. Photo: NNT

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Tanee Sangrat has refuted an allegation that the MFA has failed to issue Certificates of Entry (COE) on time for some travelers who planned to arrive in Phuket on July 1.

Currently, any person seeking entry to Thailand, regardless of their nationality or purpose of visit, must obtain a COE from a relevant Royal Thai Embassy or consulate via an online portal. This also applies to fully-vaccinated travelers visiting Phuket for quarantine-free tourism.

Mr Tanee said that embassies and consulates have successfully processed all COE applications from Phuket Sandbox travelers arriving on 1st July, however some applications had been rejected due to incomplete documentation.

As of July 1, the MFA had received 6,020 COE applications from international travelers, with 3,034 applications now approved, and 379 rejected.

According to the MFA’s data, 323 people applied to enter Phuket on July 1, followed by 471 people on July 2, and 279 people on July 3.

