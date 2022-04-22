tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No COVID-19 tests on arrival for vaccinated travellers from May 1

No COVID-19 tests on arrival for vaccinated travellers from May 1

BANGKOK: The Test & Go process for foreign arrivals will be terminated at the end of the month and vaccinated travellers will require only self-antigen tests for COVID-19 from May 1, to stimulate tourism and the economy, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday (Apr 22).

Friday 22 April 2022, 03:24PM

Travellers pass through Suvarnabhumi airport during the Songkran holiday last week. Controls on travellers from overseas will be further relaxed on May 1, with the end of the Test & Go process. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Travellers pass through Suvarnabhumi airport during the Songkran holiday last week. Controls on travellers from overseas will be further relaxed on May 1, with the end of the Test & Go process. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

"Tourism is recovering and antigen tests will be more convenient and faster for visitors," Gen Prayut said after chairing a meeting of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government House, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Many countries are relaxing travel restrictions significantly and our country depends  considerably on tourism to support our economy,” the prime minister said.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin later said that from May 1 there would be no Test & Go entry scheme.

The government would have different measures for vaccinated and unvaccinated foreign arrivals by air, he said.

Vaccinated visitors would not be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival anymore. It would be recommended they self-test using antigen kits during their stay. If they tested positive, they could enter their COVID-19 insurance process or take care of their own treatment, he added.

Unvaccinated travellers would be welcomed if they presented proof of a negative RT-PCR test no more than 72 hours before their trip.

They would be quarantined for five days, with another RT-PCR test on day 4 or 5. They would also be advised to do self-antigen testing during their stay.

High-risk visitors would be quarantined for five days. The minimum COVID-19 insurance coverage for all foreign arrivals would be US$10,000.

Sinea Phuket

 

The compulsory tests under the Test & Go entry scheme could be lifted because statistics showed a very low infection rate among foreign arrivals, only 0.46%, through Test & Go this month, Dr Taweesilp said.

For arrivals by land, visitors who intend to stay no longer than two days must be fully vaccinated and pass self-antigen tests. Otherwise, they could not enter the country.

For visitors who intend to stay longer, vaccinated travellers would not be quarantined if they pass antigen tests, while unvaccinated travellers would be quarantined for five days.

The CCSA on Friday (Apr 22) also acknowledged the Public Health Ministry’s decision to relax disease controls nationwide from May 1, ending control (orange) zones in 20 provinces.

As a result, the number of close surveillance (yellow) zones would rise from 47 provinces to 65 provinces, Dr Taweesilp said.

In addition, the number of tourism pilot (blue) zones would increase from 10 provinces to 12 provinces, with Songkhla and Rayong the new additions.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to host Joint Trade Committee meeting with Bhutan
COVID payouts close to B60bn at end of March
Old Phuket Prison to provide ‘Twilight Zone’ ecotourism experience
WHO ‘strongly recommends’ Pfizer’s COVID pill
Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading
Thai tourism industry hopes for more Chinese tourists in October
Family vanishes amid Songkran trip
Phuket marks 180 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Travel restrictions to be reconsidered to boost economy || April 21
Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US
Putin hails ‘liberation’ of Mariupol
Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area
Power outages to affect Patong, Rassada
State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed
Power outage to affect parts of Srisoonthorn

 

Phuket community
Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

The way Governor Narong manifest himself in press gives people impression he not stand for Thai Law ...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Let Phuket Rear Admiral and his navy take over Patong Police Station, make it a headquarter for purp...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Well, the President of Republic Patong, PEBA and Patong Cuboard has spoken. Poor Thai who not get Go...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

The newly established DSI branch needs to dive into this and for once, do the right thing in busting...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Sickening reading what this self-aggrandizing pseudo-benevalent POS has to say about all the wonderf...(Read More)

Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area

Check out Fang Thai Co. in Chiang Mai that uses rice harvest chaff that would be burned to instead ...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Dummy spitting and cancelling the donation activities is just spiteful and sums up the mentality of ...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

I'm pretty sure he made far more money than his employees. trying to justify the illegal actions...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

Kurt. You are absolutely right (for a change :-) )! By keeping a country pretty much uneducated, it...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Usual hypocrisy - media is lauding the full moon party that attracted 10,000 revellers, many maskles...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential

 