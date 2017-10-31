PHUKET: The head of the Phuket Provincial Water Authority, Mr Somchai Kuntananat, has today (Oct 31) confirmed that Bang Wad Dam is currently at about 66% capacity after concerns were raised by residents that the island’s main water reserve appeared to be low for the time of year.

Wednesday 1 November 2017, 09:00AM

Residents had raised concerns that the water level at Bang Wad Dam appeared to be low for the time of year. Photo: Anton Makhrov

“There is nothing to worry about. The dam has been filling back up again after the pumps were fixed last month (Sept).

“Three pumps had been broken for about seven months,” Mr Somchai explained.

“Since the pumps were fixed, we have been filling up the dam by pumping water back in from other reserves.

“Right now the water in Bang Wad is sitting at about 6.9 million cubic metres, the total capacity is 10.6 million cubic meters. That is about 66%,” he said.

“It has been raining as well, which has helped to fill up almost daily.

“The reserve is definitely enough to last the dry season until May,” Mr Somchai added.

“However, we are rushing to get the Khlong Katha Dam (Chalong Dam) finished, because it will improve Phuket’s water situation a lot.

“Everything will be much better when the Khlong Katha Dam is complete,” he said.