“There is nothing to worry about. The dam has been filling back up again after the pumps were fixed last month (Sept).
“Three pumps had been broken for about seven months,” Mr Somchai explained.
“Since the pumps were fixed, we have been filling up the dam by pumping water back in from other reserves.
“Right now the water in Bang Wad is sitting at about 6.9 million cubic metres, the total capacity is 10.6 million cubic meters. That is about 66%,” he said.
“It has been raining as well, which has helped to fill up almost daily.
“The reserve is definitely enough to last the dry season until May,” Mr Somchai added.
“However, we are rushing to get the Khlong Katha Dam (Chalong Dam) finished, because it will improve Phuket’s water situation a lot.
“Everything will be much better when the Khlong Katha Dam is complete,” he said.
Be the first to comment.