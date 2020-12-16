BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘No circumstances’ under which Olympics will be cancelled, says Tokyo governor

‘No circumstances’ under which Olympics will be cancelled, says Tokyo governor

OLYMPICS: Tokyo’s governor can see “no circumstances” under which the virus-postponed 2020 Olympics will be cancelled, despite rising coronavirus infections in Japan and continued public scepticism.

OlympicsParalympics
By AFP

Wednesday 16 December 2020, 12:00PM

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike tells AFP she sees “no circumstances” under which next year’s virus-postponed Olympics will be cancelled. Photo: AFP.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike tells AFP she sees “no circumstances” under which next year’s virus-postponed Olympics will be cancelled. Photo: AFP.

In an interview with AFP, Yuriko Koike warned yesterday (Dec 15) that the fate of the Tokyo Games would impact future Olympic events, including the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

She acknowledged that a majority of the Japanese public now opposes hosting the Games next year, but said she was convinced those concerns could be overcome.

“The Japanese public and Tokyo residents are looking at the current conditions,” Koike said.

“We are preparing for the future.”

The 2020 Games are the first in history to be postponed during peacetime, and organisers and officials have been at pains to insist that they can still be pulled off next year.

A further postponement has been ruled out by Olympic and Japanese officials and Koike said “there are no circumstances” under which she could envisage the Games being cancelled.

“Citizens of the world are seeing the Tokyo Games as a symbol that humanity will have defeated the coronavirus, that will lead to the Beijing Winter Games and then the Paris Games after that,” she said.

K9 Point

“Unless Tokyo takes full efforts against the coronavirus, then what will happen to Paris four years from now?” she said.

“I think we have to make Tokyo a success first, otherwise it will leave a serious impact on Paris.”

But domestic opinion appears at odds with the confident tones sounded by Japanese officials and organisers.

A poll released yesterday by national broadcaster NHK found just 27% of respondents support holding the Games next year, with 32% backing cancellation and 31% favouring a further postponement.

Koike said she believed that would change, pointing to the extensive virus countermeasures that have been drafted by the government, Tokyo and Olympic organisers.

“I am convinced that people will come to see hope again, once coronavirus measures are firmly implemented,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Khan impresses in derby demolition
All Blacks face France in ‘special’ 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stages
Kim A-Lim storms to US Women’s Open crown
Liverpool and Spurs held, Foxes sniff top-spot as Arsenal implode
Verstappen wins in Abu Dhabi
Fiziev the latest Tiger Muay Thai Gym star to shine in UFC
Phuket hosts the inaugural Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup
Manchester derby fires blanks, fans help Everton upend Chelsea
Joshua knocks out Pulev to set up potential Fury fight
Verstappen breaks Bottas for Abu Dhabi pole
Solskjaer in the spotlight for Manchester derby
A family affair at the Laguna Phuket Marathon
Phuket’s young chess masters do battle
Six Thai stars gunning for US Women’s Open success
Momota, Tai to light up Bangkok events

 

Phuket community
Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Well well to day it’s only 75 flight too phuket some AirAsia,Vietjet, BangkokAir,Smile +++...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Pure fantasy and more lies. More flights with no passengers . The airlines are not stupid . If the g...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

“A face recognition system,... an automatic temperature measurement system, connected to wristband...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Thai people don't like to complain to peoples faces and do like to use social media. The effect ...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

The problem is lack of choice. In Bangkok the same service could cost maybe 50B if you just flag dow...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

...be better to stick with the " Dubai News" or the " Nursultan Times"?...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

"..same as people like you" Good ! My friends are definitely not to find among haters and...(Read More)

Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status

Hard to believe that Phuket Sirinath 'national' park is going to get a Unesco status. Unesco...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Also a ride with a TukTuk inside Patong for 200THB is a rip off. Asuming you come from a developed c...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

The Thai paper tiger bureaucracy in full manifesting. Road safety outline campaign, from 1 Dec until...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 