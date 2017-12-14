PHUKET: No action is to be taken against a 57-year-old motorcyclist who rammed an off-duty Patong policeman’s car as the car made a turn into a motorbike showroom on Thepkasattri Rd yesterday (Dec 13).

Thursday 14 December 2017, 11:40AM

The unnamed motorcyclist rammed the off-duty policeman's car as he turned left into the Yamaha showroom on Thepkasattri Rd. Photo: Pairoj Prommin

Lt Sopanat Nayao of the Thalang Police told The Phuket News today (Dec 14), “I received information about an accident at the Yamaha motorbike showroom close to Heroines Monument from Traffic Police at 2:30pm yesterday.

“I learned that the driver of the car had come from Phuket International Airport and made a U-turn opposite Wat Tha Reu in Thalang. He then approached the Yamaha showroom and indicated to turn left into the showroom car park when suddenly a motorcyclist slammed into the car,” Lt Sopanat said.

“According to Traffic Police the 27-year-old driver was travelling at speed when the accident took place. He suffered some injuries but was taken to Thalang Police Station. His motorbike also sustained serious damage to its front.

“However, I can confirm that the driver of the car doesn’t want to make a police report in this case as he has insurance to cover the damage to his vehicle.

“I can also confirm that the driver of the car, who is a policeman at Patong Police Station, doesn’t want any compensation from the motorbike driver,” he added.

Pol Lt Sopanat declined to name the driver of the motorbike or car.