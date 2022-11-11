No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief

PHUKET: Bus operators operating between Phuket Town and Patong have yet to file a formal request to increase their fares, Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Adcha Buachan has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 11:32AM

PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan says so far no formal request to increase bus fares between Phuket Town and Patong has been received. Photo: NNT

Mr Adcha said his office has spoken with drivers serving Patong, who he said were happy to freeze their fares for now.

However, the drivers were concerned how long the situation would continue while no large vehicles are allowed to travel past the landslide site on Patong Hill.

Of note, Mr Adcha referred to such bus services, which mainly operate from in front of the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Mark on Ratsada Rd in Phuket Town, as “public bus services”.

In Phuket such buses are operated by private companies. They are not provided by any government office or agency. However, the fares they charge are regulated by law.

Mr Adcha said he felt he needed to clarify the situation following comments posted on social media.

The posts claimed that bus operators had asked for permission to increase their fares, he said.

However, Mr Adcha confirmed yesterday, “But at this time, no formal request has been submitted.”

“The closure of the route [over Patong Hill] has forced the buses to take alternative routes [either through Kamala or Chalong-Kata-Karon], which takes much longer and costs more for the operators to provide,” Mr Adcha said.

“But so far no group of bus operators have come to apply for a fare adjustment with the Transport Office in any way,” he said.

Mr Adcha recognised that an increase in fares would affect local residents and tourists alike, but added that the PLTO would accept any such request submitted.

As a technicality, the PLTO has already adjusted the formally registered routes that the buses must now take in order to travel between Patong and Phuket Town, he said.