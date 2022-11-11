333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief

No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief

PHUKET: Bus operators operating between Phuket Town and Patong have yet to file a formal request to increase their fares, Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Adcha Buachan has confirmed.

transporttourismpatong
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 11:32AM

PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan says so far no formal request to increase bus fares between Phuket Town and Patong has been received. Photo: NNT

PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan says so far no formal request to increase bus fares between Phuket Town and Patong has been received. Photo: NNT

Mr Adcha said his office has spoken with drivers serving Patong, who he said were happy to freeze their fares for now.

However, the drivers were concerned how long the situation would continue while no large vehicles are allowed to travel past the landslide site on Patong Hill.

Of note, Mr Adcha referred to such bus services, which mainly operate from in front of the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Mark on Ratsada Rd in Phuket Town, as “public bus services”.

In Phuket such buses are operated by private companies. They are not provided by any government office or agency. However, the fares they charge are regulated by law.

Mr Adcha said he felt he needed to clarify the situation following comments posted on social media.

The posts claimed that bus operators had asked for permission to increase their fares, he said.

However, Mr Adcha confirmed yesterday, “But at this time, no formal request has been submitted.”

“The closure of the route [over Patong Hill] has forced the buses to take alternative routes [either through Kamala or Chalong-Kata-Karon], which takes much longer and costs more for the operators to provide,” Mr Adcha said.

“But so far no group of bus operators have come to apply for a fare adjustment with the Transport Office in any way,” he said.

Mr Adcha recognised that an increase in fares would affect local residents and tourists alike, but added that the PLTO would accept any such request submitted.

As a technicality, the PLTO has already adjusted the formally registered routes that the buses must now take in order to travel between Patong and Phuket Town, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Prab | 11 November 2022 - 14:33:35 

finally we see the face of the head of this PLTO mafia taxi organizer... so after saa his picture well what you exepct him to do to fix the taxies? he is just one of them...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Third student dies in fall from school building
Xi to visit Bangkok for Apec summit, meet Biden in Bali
Foreign arrivals to Phuket rise as airlines switch to winter schedule
Drivers asked to avoid Patong Hill during rush hours
Phuket Fisheries Office launches ‘Ching Fish Market’ at Nai Yang
Asean leaders struggle for answers to Myanmar crisis
Phuket inmates get cooking in ‘street food’ contest
Prayut will join new party, says source
Governor leads robe-offering ceremony for Royal Tuition Scholarship Project
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass tree planting plans, Driving into Patong, Inspector Beagle || November 10
Water supply outage to affect Patong
Patong Hill opens to ‘selected vehicles’
Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket
‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China
Siam Niramit Phuket reopening a positive sign for tourism

 

Phuket community
Prayut will join new party, says source

Who says they dont? Only embittered, elderly expats. ...(Read More)

No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief

finally we see the face of the head of this PLTO mafia taxi organizer... so after saa his picture we...(Read More)

‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

A delicacy across the north of Thailand. Widely consumed too. ...(Read More)

Chinese man arrested with fake Thai ID, embassy limo and military uniform

No. Probably overlooked for such a trivial offence. Better luck next time....(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

In Thailand one sees the schoolkids well dressed in clean uniforms, behaving responsibly. In Oz and ...(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

JohnC, as long the people in power, money- and political wise, that long the 'underprivilaged...(Read More)

‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

When I depart Thailand for a flight abroad, I undergo a dept inspection. Laptop out of bag, trousers...(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

Sounds a lot like a pro-junta group trying to rename itself...kinda like a new paint job to make the...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

"Stressing how education on environmental Protection and climate change was imperative"......(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

A refreshing change would be to have a political party in power who care for the people more so that...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 