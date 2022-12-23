No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

PHUKET: Pattaya Municipality has announced the cancellation of fireworks planned as part of its New Year countdown activities from Dec 29-31. Phuket authorities have not announced any changes of plans for the main Phuket Countdown 2023 event at Saphan Hin which has been promised to include “bigger than ever” fireworks.

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 December 2022, 06:53PM

People admire the show at Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022. Photo: PR Pattaya

The city did not give reasons for the change in plans. Fireworks had been planned at the Pattaya pier from Dec 29-31 and on Koh Lan on Dec 31, reports Bangkok Post.

The newspaper adds that that a number of organisations in recent days have announced cancellations or modifications of year-end celebrations.

Many have said they made the decisions out of respect for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who remains unconscious in hospital after collapsing in Nakhon Ratchasima on Dec 14.

Other events in Pattaya including concerts and booths will remain unchanged in order to promote spending and other economic activity, municipal authorities added.

In years past, fireworks have been a highlight of New Year celebrations in the resort city in Chon Buri.

In Phuket the main New Year Countdown 2023 event will be held at Saphan Hin, where festivities and live music will be held each night from Dec 28 – Jan 5. The Phuket Provincial Office, which is organising the event, promises that the fireworks display this year “are bigger than ever”.

The festivities will continue across the island, with each municipality holding its own events, along with hotels, resorts, pubs, bars and other venues all holding their own celebrations. Many of the organisers have already announced fireworks as part of their New Year program.