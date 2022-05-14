No bleached corals off Phuket, reports DMCR

PHUKET: An inspection of three coral sites in Phuket waters have dismissed claims that the corals are suffering heightened coral bleaching, reports the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 May 2022, 11:42AM

About 1% of the corals at the three reefs inspected were found to be naturally white. Photo: DMCR

The inspections were carried out after reports by local residents noted that the corals at three locations ‒ off Koh Lone, Naka Yai Island and Ban Laem Khad, all off Phuket’s east coast ‒ showed more white corals than previously observed.

DMCR Director-General Sophon Thongdee said that after receiving the reports an inspection of the three sites was launched, reports state news agency NNT.

“The survey of the coral bleaching situation was of the coral reefs at depths of three to five metres,” Mr Sophon said.

“The reefs were found to be in good condition. The survey found that about 1% of all living corals [at the sites] were naturally pale white, but no bleached corals were found,” he added.

“As for the sea temperature, it was found to be 31°C for areas with pale-white corals, namely Khoad Coral, also called galaxy corals, and coral anemones,” Mr Sophon noted.

The DMCR survey team will continue to monitor the areas for any signs of coral bleaching, Mr Sophon added.