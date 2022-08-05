Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No appeal for ‘Joe Ferrari’

No appeal for ‘Joe Ferrari’

BANGKOK: The family of Joe Ferrari does not want to appeal to the court for mercy, saying they will accept his sentence of life imprisonment.

deathcrimemurderpolicecorruption
By Bangkok Post

Friday 5 August 2022, 10:30AM

Thitisan: ‘Regrets wrongdoing’. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thitisan: ‘Regrets wrongdoing’. Photo: Bangkok Post

Chanta Utthanaphon was speaking about the fate of her son, Pol Col Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon, who was head of Nakhon Sawan police station when charged last year with murdering Chiraphong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect.

He was tried for killing the suspect by putting a plastic bag over his head, suffocating him, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct initially gave him the death penalty on June 8 but commuted the sentence to life because he confessed to some charges.

Phuket Property

Mrs Chanta said her son regrets his wrongdoing and was sorry for having abused his authority.

She said Pol Col Thitisan and his family are willing to follow the court’s verdict.

Pol Col Thitisan’s sister added the family will pay compensation as demanded by the victim’s relatives.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 05 August 2022 - 10:36:06 

He doesn't deserve mercy- he showed none to his victim.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fire at Chon Buri pub kills 13, injures 40
Crown Prince of Perlis to visit Phuket
Phuket officials punt on GEMMMSSTTF for economic recovery
Chinese missiles ‘serious problem that impacts our national security’: Japan PM
Chiang Rai airport reopens as stranded Nok Air plane removed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket coastal erosion, Deep Southern ’ceasefire’ proposed || August 4
Phuket officials prepare for APEC SME meeting
Kusoldharm Foundation distributes 313 education scholarships
Prosecutors charge six suspects over Tangmo’s death
German man’s girlfriend tests negative for monkeypox
Phuket officials target coastal erosion
‘Stay neutral’ as US-China tensions rise, experts says
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby girl found in drain as cops try to identify the mother, Boss Red Bull charges || August 3
Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25
Body of newborn girl found in drain

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials target coastal erosion

Nothing is going to stop the impending sea level rise- better to spend funds on training a populace ...(Read More)

Chiang Rai airport reopens as stranded Nok Air plane removed

Well done to the flight crew. Reading that runway is also not grooved to facilitate water run-off, ...(Read More)

Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers

@Christysweet, read again: Plane slided off runway and undercarriage collapsed. So, earlier saying N...(Read More)

Phuket officials target coastal erosion

Are we not still waiting for 'advice' of Phuket Highway Office how and when they repair the ...(Read More)

German man’s girlfriend tests negative for monkeypox

Is there already news about the Nigerian man who arrived last October clean on Phuket and got infect...(Read More)

Chiang Rai airport reopens as stranded Nok Air plane removed

See, same as on the Phuket roads! Heavy rain, so we call up a 'brake malfunction'. No casult...(Read More)

Phuket officials target coastal erosion

This is to serious to give in hands of the local MNRE. The only thing they can 'think' of is...(Read More)

No appeal for ‘Joe Ferrari’

He doesn't deserve mercy- he showed none to his victim....(Read More)

Phuket officials target coastal erosion

I wonder who among the local administrtations are actually qualified to assess the process of coasta...(Read More)

Phuket officials target coastal erosion

I'm scared to think what some of these people ae going to come up with. It was only with great e...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Barketek
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 