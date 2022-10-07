No alcohol day, public holidays to be observed next week

PHUKET: A ban on the sale of alcohol will come into effect at midnight Sunday night as the country observes the Buddhist religious holiday Wan Org Pansa, the conclusion of the three-month “Rains Retreat” often referred to as Buddhist Lent.

alcoholculturereligionpolicetourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 October 2022, 10:56AM

Image: Thai Health Promotion Foundation

The alcohol ban will come into effect just after midnight Sunday night (00:01am Monday, Oct 10) and will conclude at midnight Monday night (00:00am, Oct 10).

In light of recent events, the Ministry of Public Health, the National Office of Buddhism and Provincial Police this year have yet to issue formal notices advising of the national ban on the sale of alcohol during the 24 hour period.

The health and religious advisories traditionally remind people to be mindful of the occasion, to take care of themselves through exercise and eating a diet including the five main food groups, to be motivated to abstain from alcohol for reasons such as “for the family”, and in recent years to observe COVID-19 new normal protocols.

In contrast, the ban on the sale of alcohol has been instituted by law, introduced under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015.

Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa.

Anyone caught breaking the ban faces a prison sentence of up to six months, a B10,000 fine or both.

Next week will also see government offices closed across the island next Thursday and Friday (Oct 13-14) as the officials observe the national public holiday to commemorate the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, now called King Bhumibol The Great.

King Bhumibol, also referred to as Rama IX, passed away at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Oct 13, 2016. He was 89.

The day has been designated a public holiday and will see many activities throughout the country held to honour the King.

Although the sale of alcohol is not prohibited by law on Oct 13, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on the day as a sign of respect and in honour of King Bhumibol.

Next Friday (Oct 14) has also been declared a public holiday in order to create a long weekend to help encourage domestic tourism.

The Cabinet last November approved four extra public holidays for 2022 to create additional long weekends to help boost tourism and stimulate the economy.

As such all government offices will close next Thursday and Friday (OCt 13-14), including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.