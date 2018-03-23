The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

NLA member’s son convicted of up-skirting in London

BANGKOK: The son of National Legislative Assembly member Youdtana Tupchareon has been convicted by a court in London, England, of taking up-skirt videos of unsuspecting shoppers in a women’s clothing store, the Daily Mail reported.

crime, technology, sex,

Bangkok Post

Friday 23 March 2018, 01:19PM

National Legislative Assembly member Youdtana Tupchareon. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
National Legislative Assembly member Youdtana Tupchareon. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (Mar 21) also banned Pratyayoud Tupchareon, 27, a student at Regent’s University, from entering the City of Westminster, an area of central London, for four months.

He was ordered to wear a electronic tag showing his location for 12 weeks, with a 7pm to 6am curfew.

Pratyayoud had been caught filming underneath the skirts of women in Topshop, a women’s clothing outlet on Oxford Street, the report said.

The shop’s security guards noticed Pratyayoud had moved close to several women and placed his rucksack on the floor beside them.

When they inspected his bag they found a camera with the lens sticking out. The camera contained video taken underneath the skirts of several women.

Mr Pratyayoud told authorities he was inspired by “upskirting videos" on YouTube.

World Cup League @ BISP

According to the Daily Mail he admitted a charge of outraging public decency.

District Judge Elizabeth Roscoe said: “Mr Tupchareon, I don’t know what you were thinking, you’re 27 years old, you’re not a child. You are extremely lucky that you have a very supportive family but this is your responsibility and it was outrageous behaviour – unpleasant, disrespectful and potentially, deeply offensive.

“I do accept, because nothing else was found on any of your media equipment, that this was just a one off occasion and I do accept that this was not for your own sexual gratification.

“Though had you been successful, I cannot imagine that you would not have shown others. It was very stupid, clearly you have hurt your family, who must be appalled and shocked. And it is time that you accept responsibility for your own actions and in my view that requires a community order.”

Pratyayoud’s father, Mr Youdthana, is a former governor of the State Railway of Thailand. He and his wife Ms Jutipon, a court judge, were present for the court ruling.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Christy Sweet | 24 March 2018 - 20:37:22

Not sure I get how his (apparent) lack of sexual pleasure is a factor in sentencing. It's a privacy issue against the women. That's the issue.

The Phuket News

MartinK | 24 March 2018 - 09:53:41

I don't believe the guy who stole the pictures off the wall even lost his job. Losing Face is a convenient excuse that allows you to disrespect others and their cultures.  As in "I have to screw you here, I can't lose face". nothing more

The Phuket News

moskito | 23 March 2018 - 19:40:54

I am just wondering if you would have enlighten us all with this post, if the guy was not the son of a well known politician. 
Sometimes i am asking myself who is lower in life? guys doing shit like this or these ones making it popular to get some clicks in the internet :/

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 23 March 2018 - 18:34:50

I'll just leave this one alone, as this young man has brought enough shame on his family to earn him the "Face Losing" championship...taking the trophy from the Thai official that got caught stealing pictures of the wall of his hotel in Japan.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 23 March 2018 - 16:59:57

Wow, wow, wow. This conviction the dirty thai boy and his family will carry with them for the rest of their lives
He has a criminal record now
Just a electronic tag only?
No detention, no hefty fine, even allowed to remain in UK to study Never get job there 

A example for thai to compare with their justice system 
Thinking about the Russian girl waiting for her thai trial over some shells

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.