BANGKOK: The son of National Legislative Assembly member Youdtana Tupchareon has been convicted by a court in London, England, of taking up-skirt videos of unsuspecting shoppers in a women’s clothing store, the Daily Mail reported.

Friday 23 March 2018, 01:19PM

National Legislative Assembly member Youdtana Tupchareon. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (Mar 21) also banned Pratyayoud Tupchareon, 27, a student at Regent’s University, from entering the City of Westminster, an area of central London, for four months.

He was ordered to wear a electronic tag showing his location for 12 weeks, with a 7pm to 6am curfew.

Pratyayoud had been caught filming underneath the skirts of women in Topshop, a women’s clothing outlet on Oxford Street, the report said.

The shop’s security guards noticed Pratyayoud had moved close to several women and placed his rucksack on the floor beside them.

When they inspected his bag they found a camera with the lens sticking out. The camera contained video taken underneath the skirts of several women.

Mr Pratyayoud told authorities he was inspired by “upskirting videos" on YouTube.

According to the Daily Mail he admitted a charge of outraging public decency.

District Judge Elizabeth Roscoe said: “Mr Tupchareon, I don’t know what you were thinking, you’re 27 years old, you’re not a child. You are extremely lucky that you have a very supportive family but this is your responsibility and it was outrageous behaviour – unpleasant, disrespectful and potentially, deeply offensive.

“I do accept, because nothing else was found on any of your media equipment, that this was just a one off occasion and I do accept that this was not for your own sexual gratification.

“Though had you been successful, I cannot imagine that you would not have shown others. It was very stupid, clearly you have hurt your family, who must be appalled and shocked. And it is time that you accept responsibility for your own actions and in my view that requires a community order.”

Pratyayoud’s father, Mr Youdthana, is a former governor of the State Railway of Thailand. He and his wife Ms Jutipon, a court judge, were present for the court ruling.

Read original story here.