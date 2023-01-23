Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nketiah winner sees Arsenal past Man Utd, Haaland hat-trick tames Wolves

Nketiah winner sees Arsenal past Man Utd, Haaland hat-trick tames Wolves

FOOTBALL: Eddie Nketiah’s last minute strike earned Arsenal a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League yesterday (Jan 22) after Erling Haaland’s hat-trick fired Manchester City to a 3-0 victory over Wolves.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 23 January 2023, 11:08AM

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah flicks (centre) flicks in the winning goal. Photo: AFP

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah flicks (centre) flicks in the winning goal. Photo: AFP

The Gunners remain on course for a first title in 19 years with a game in hand over City also to come.

United went in front at the Emirates after Marcus Rashford’s thunderous strike opened the scoring with his ninth goal since the World Cup break.

Arsenal levelled within seven minutes as Nketiah’s powerful header rounded off a brilliant team move.

Bukayo Saka’s long-range effort that arrowed into the bottom corner put the home side in front early in the second half.

This time United bounced straight back when Lisandro Martinez, who had been a target for Arsenal before arriving at Old Trafford in July, headed in a loose ball from a corner.

Erik ten Hag’s men were penned inside their own box for much of the final quarter as the post denied Saka a second and David de Gea saved from Nketiah.

Arsenal’s pressure finally got its reward when Nketiah flicked home Martin Odegaard’s shot and the goal survived a VAR check for offside.

“Emotional, a lot of passion, a lot of quality. It doesn’t get much better than that,” said Arteta.

“To come here against this team and play the way we played. The second half especially, the performance was incredible.”

A first defeat in 11 games realistically ends any hope of United’s first title in a decade as they slip 11 points behind Arsenal in fourth, having played a game more.

“It’s hard to accept when you lose in the last stage of the game,” said Ten Hag.

“We made mistakes with all three goals. Normally we are better in such situations. It can’t happen.”

Haaland’s fourth hat-trick

Haaland’s fourth hat-trick in 19 Premier League appearances had briefly cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to two points as Pep Guardiola got the reaction he wanted from the defending champions.

Guardiola questioned his players’ hunger to retain the title after Thursday’s 4-2 win over Tottenham.

Haaland is the one major difference to Guardiola’s previous title-winning sides in England and the Norwegian silenced any doubts over whether City are a stronger force without a recognised striker.

The 22-year-old’s scoring rate has slowed marginally in recent weeks, but his header from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross moved him level with the 23 league goals that saw Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min share the Golden Boot with last season.

Haaland then took his tally to 30 goals in all competitions from the penalty spot early in the second half after Ilkay Gundogan had been upended by Ruben Neves.

Wolves gifted Haaland his hat-trick four minutes later as goalkeeper Jose Sa presented the ball to Riyad Mahrez, who unselfishly squared for his teammate to roll into an unguarded net.

“The numbers are incredible,” said Guardiola.

“We can’t play the false nine with him. You have to adapt some movements with him and we are doing quite well.”

Just a second league defeat since Julen Lopetegui took charge leaves Wolves above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Leeds edged one point clear of the bottom three, but remain without a league win since November after a 0-0 draw at home to Brentford.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kunlavut claims India Open crown
Giving back to the local community via the Daxio Run
Phuket hosts regional trials for elite football academy
Arsenal face Man Utd test as struggling Liverpool host Chelsea
Kangaroo gym aiming to help Muay Thai kick on
F1 Grand Prix schedule confirmed
War Elephants target World Cup spot
Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest
Theerathorn strike seals AFF Cup triumph for Thailand
Jones appointed Wallabies coach in ‘major coup’ after Rennie dumped
Arsenal sink Spurs to move eight clear, Chelsea ease pressure on Potter
Man City fume as VAR ‘joke’ fuels Man Utd win, Brighton rock Liverpool
From Phuket Yacht Club to the Sydney to Hobart race
Thailand get vital away goals in Hanoi
Australia dump Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women

 

Phuket community
11 burned to death in Korat van crash

Again, article incorrectly states that "the van crashed into the median ditch..." and that...(Read More)

Thanakorn visits Phuket, hails policy success

Oh goodness. This sounds like something the N. Korean PR chief would come up with as scripted by Kim...(Read More)

German tourist jumps from cliff on mountain trail

Yeah Kurt, we all know that Thai's in your opinion are all unqualified and uneducated . Just goo...(Read More)

More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return

@Pooliekev Agree 100% ! The biased troll shows again his ignorance. Some people on here do real...(Read More)

Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support

Good lord Capricorn, why are you even living here? Are you stuck here? No family back home that will...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Does Phuket need 14mn tourists?

Anything else, Kurt? ...(Read More)

More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return

Punters move to a tourist destination and then complain about tourism. Maybe you missed the part wh...(Read More)

German tourist jumps from cliff on mountain trail

It would be very interesting to learn what was in the heads of park officials to return to head offi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Does Phuket need 14mn tourists?

For years it almost never rained in the winter and Phuket got away with tons of untreated sewage. Th...(Read More)

More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return

This is not a simple issue. If elephants had no "tourist value" then they would have no va...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023

 