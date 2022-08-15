British International School, Phuket
Nitithorn shrugs off pressure to win International Series Singapore

Nitithorn shrugs off pressure to win International Series Singapore

GOLF: Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong seized the initiative as his rivals faltered yesterday (Aug 14), closing with a flawless three-under-par 69 to win the International Series Singapore.

Golf
By AFP

Monday 15 August 2022, 09:36AM

Nitihorn Thippong of Thailand poses with the winner’s trophy after the final round of the International Series Singapore golf tournament at Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore yesterday (Aug 14). Photo: Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

Nitihorn Thippong of Thailand poses with the winner's trophy after the final round of the International Series Singapore golf tournament at Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore yesterday (Aug 14). Photo: Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

His four-day, 16-under-par total of 272 was enough to leapfrog previous leaders Gavin Green and Phachara Khongwatmai and hand him a one-shot victory yesterday at the sun-baked Tanah Merah Country Club.

The Singapore tournament was part of the new International Series, which received funding of US$400 million (B14.1 billion)from the Saudi-backed LIV.

The final day of the event was set for a dramatic showdown, with 11 players within three shots of the lead going into the back nine.

However, it was Nitithorn who eventually reigned supreme, crediting his mental game for helping him win his biggest career title to date.

“I’m really (at a) loss for words with this victory. It’s my biggest win so far and I cannot describe my feeling. I was fully focused on the process and playing my own game the entire week,” he said.

“I kept believing in myself and did not allow myself to be distracted by other pressures. I’m so happy I managed to win this week.”

Malaysia’s Green, who had led the tournament since the second round, could have forced a playoff with Nitithorn had his birdie putt from 15 feet dropped into the hole at the last.

Sinea Phuket

Green instead settled for a share of second place with overnight co-leader Phachara, of Thailand, and Canada’s Richard T Lee, all of whom signed off with identical 273s.

“I don’t think the last putt could have gone any closer to the hole. I thought I had made it. But it stopped breaking right at the end. But it is what it is. This is golf. I gave it a chance and that was all I could do,” said Green.

Australia’s Todd Sinnott shot the day’s lowest score of 64 to finish in a tie for fifth with Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang.

Chan looked to be heading for a grandstand finish after snatching the outright lead on 16-under with a birdie on 14. However, a disastrous triple bogey on 18 dashed all hopes of securing his fifth win on the Asian Tour.

LIV Golf rebel Patrick Reed, meanwhile, could not live up to his pre-tournament billing, blaming his putting woes for a tied 31st place finish, eight strokes behind Nitithorn.

“It was a frustrating week, golf-wise. Just one of those weeks when the putter was not working,” said the American, who posted rounds of 73, 68, 72 and 67.

Phuket community
Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works

Almost 2 yrs now that hill road matter. When are the plans, drawings, time line new road constructio...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

Dkk will be gutted that he can't dance til dawn....(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

@Kurt Kids are not taught in local schools that "Thai's are perfect "and that "T...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works

Just curious. Where are the power poles to be relocated to? The article says remove them but unless ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

RTP = Criminals in uniform. They think the laws they pledge to uphold do not apply to them at all. T...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

The RTP operate exactly like the mafia. They extort money from all businesses legal and illegal. The...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

Nothing matters is the prevailing religious mindset and that is the root cause of all ills in Thaila...(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

@Dek, many thai students told/tell me. Plus their complain that Thai education is loosing grounds wh...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

PN, I do applaud you printing this....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

Police force? There's a police force? THEY are the mob of thugs who do little other than take te...(Read More)

 

