THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nishino calls 24 players for qualifiers

Nishino calls 24 players for qualifiers

FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Akira Nishino announced his 24 players for this month's World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 09:39AM

Thailand coach Akira Nishino talks to his players. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand coach Akira Nishino talks to his players. Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants will play two away games - in Malaysia on Nov 14 and in Vietnam on Nov 19 - in Group G of Asia's second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup.

Each team can only have 23 players but Nishino is keeping defender Theerathon Bunmathan in the squad because he is suspended for the match against Malaysia but is eligible to play against Vietnam.

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin and defender Tristan Do return to the team after missing the previous match due to injury.

However, midfielder Thitiphan Puangjan is not included in the team because he is not yet fully fit.

The squad feature veterans Teerasil Dangda, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Sarach Yooyen and young stars Ekanit Panya, Supachai Chaided and Suphanat Mueanta.

The training camp will begin on Friday while overseas-based Chanathip, Theerathon and Kawin will join the rest of the team on Nov 11.

After three games, Thailand lead Group G with seven points ahead of Vietnam on goal difference.

The UAE have six points and Malaysia three, while Indonesia, who have played four matches, are still looking for their first point.

Thailand opened their campaign with a home draw with Vietnam and then secured two wins against Indonesia and the UAE.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chelsea, Ajax draw European thriller as Liverpool win and Barca stumble
Nadal returns to No. 1, Barty tops women's rankings
South Africans to put economic woes aside and honour Springboks
Old guard prevails in Kamala Lawn Bowls
15th Turtle Fun Run & Half Marathon 2019 [VIDEO]
BISP-Cruzeiro hoist Grab Cup title in Bangkok
Hamilton wins sixth title with second place finish
Springboks blitz England to win third World Cup
England, Springboks aim to lift home gloom with rugby win
New Zealand turn on style to clinch third at World Cup
First Blood: Loma's win in UFC debut a first for Thailand
Hansen leaves with legacy intact, despite rare All Blacks flop
F1 unveils radical cut-price future in 'watershed moment'
Ford at fly-half as England unchanged for World Cup final
Liverpool reach League Cup quarters after 10-goal thriller against Arsenal

 

Phuket community
Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

Having police constantly patrol might help,also. Very simple, easy, and effective method. Why not ...(Read More)

Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

I miss reading about real and effective technical doings to make sure the busses are sound and safe ...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

Good example of insufficient consequences for this career criminal lowlife. This punk has proven ti...(Read More)

Phuket tourist arrivals jump for October no reason to celebrate

Has TAT a Intelligence Center? Really? A center with no details? hehehe. And mr Bhummikitti's ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Kurt, like i said already, you have no clue of scuba-dive-industry. pool and med. statement not duty...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

So far the Phuket Officials only came up with the idea of a name tag on your wrist during boat tours...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Dek, don't nibble about a airline name name or nationality of a foreign CEO. One thing is clear...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Intro-diving normally starts with pool sessions. Was that done? I doubt the 'instructor' was...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Let's face it. There is no acceptable reason why THAI is doing so bad (sinking deep in debt), wh...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

@Kurt. FYI.In case you don't know it's 2019 ! MAS changed to MAB in 2015. The German CEO wor...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Naka Yai Island Beach House
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique