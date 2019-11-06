Nishino calls 24 players for qualifiers

FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Akira Nishino announced his 24 players for this month's World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Football

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 09:39AM

Thailand coach Akira Nishino talks to his players. Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants will play two away games - in Malaysia on Nov 14 and in Vietnam on Nov 19 - in Group G of Asia's second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup.

Each team can only have 23 players but Nishino is keeping defender Theerathon Bunmathan in the squad because he is suspended for the match against Malaysia but is eligible to play against Vietnam.

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin and defender Tristan Do return to the team after missing the previous match due to injury.

However, midfielder Thitiphan Puangjan is not included in the team because he is not yet fully fit.

The squad feature veterans Teerasil Dangda, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Sarach Yooyen and young stars Ekanit Panya, Supachai Chaided and Suphanat Mueanta.

The training camp will begin on Friday while overseas-based Chanathip, Theerathon and Kawin will join the rest of the team on Nov 11.

After three games, Thailand lead Group G with seven points ahead of Vietnam on goal difference.

The UAE have six points and Malaysia three, while Indonesia, who have played four matches, are still looking for their first point.

Thailand opened their campaign with a home draw with Vietnam and then secured two wins against Indonesia and the UAE.