Ninety-nine Thais have left Ukraine, about 50 close behind

BANGKOK: The Foreign Ministry reported yesterday (Feb 28) that 99 Thai evacuees had already left Ukraine and about 50 others would follow soon.

RussianmilitaryimmigrationSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 09:02AM

Thai evacuees from Odessa reach the Ukraine-Romania border checkpoint and later arrived in Bucharest about 3am yesterday (Feb 28) after a 20-hour journey. Photo: Foreign Ministry

The ministry said on its Facebook page that 60 Thais left its aid centre in Lviv, Ukraine, and arrived in Warsaw, Poland, and 39 others had reached Bucharest, in Romania, from Odessa in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 42 other Thais had checked in at the aid centre in Lviv and about 10 others were on their way there, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Thai embassy in Warsaw planned to bring the 52 people into Poland yesterday afternoon.

The embassy learned from the evacuees that other Thais still stranded in cities in Ukraine, unable to leave because of the danger or city closure, remained safe and unharmed.

The government would arrange for commercial flights to bring all Thai evacuees home as soon as possible, the ministry said.

