Nine suspects arrested in slew of Phuket drug raids, three found with illegal firearms

PHUKET: Phuket City Police have arrested nine suspects for drugs in a series of raids that landed only 12 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and 15.2 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), along with 2.6 kilograms of kratom leaves.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 February 2020, 12:48PM

In total nine drug suspects were arrested. Photos: Phuket City Police

However, three of the suspects were found in possession of illegal homemade firearms and a slew of ammunition ammunition.

According to a report made available on Sunday (Feb 9), the series of raids were led by Lt Col Jalan Bangpraserd.

The first arrest reported was that of Phuket native Nathee “Thee” Thianmanee, 25, at a house on Trang Rd in Phuket Town after he was found in possession of one kilogram of kratom leaves.

Nathee was also found in possession of a handgun made to fire shotgun shells and another handgun made to use a magazine to fire 9mm bullets.

Police also seized 64 9mm bullets, 27 .38-calibre bullets and two shotgun cartridges.

Nathee was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Kiattichai “Nueng” Sangsinlert, 34, was arrested in front of a KFC outlet at a Caltex petrol station on Chao Fa East Rd in Chalong after he was found with 4.15g of ya ice, drug-taking equipment, a pack of plastic bags, and a notebook containing details of drug transactions.

He was also found with 13 9mm bullets, two .38-calibre bullets, one mobile phone and other 11 items which police did not identify in the report.

Police continuing their investigation into Kiattichai also searched a house in Soi Malikaew, Rassada, where they seized a red-black Honda Click motorbike valued at about B15,000.

Kiattichai was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition.

Boonting “Arm” Oppatham was arrested with 0.11g of ya ice and a drug-taking equipment at house on Wiset Rd in Moo 4, Rawai, near Chalong Circle. He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Theeraphan “Pun” Puakped, 21, was arrested with one pill of ya bah and a drug-taking equipment at a room in an apartment building in Soi Chao Fa 49 in Moo 2, Chalong. He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Four other suspects were arrested at an apartment building in Moo 3, Rassada, noted the report. Thanathip “Max” Thipnet, 28, was found with 11 pills of ya bah, 10.25g of ya ice. Jatuporn “Jack” Jankaew, 19, was found with 0.62g of ya ice and drug-taking equipment; and Watchasin “Nu” Rodklongtan, 22, was found with one kilogram of kratom leaves.

The fourth suspect, Klanarong “Bank” Promchai, 29, was arrested after he was found with just 0.07g of ya ice, one digital scale and a drug-taking equipment, but also a homemade zip gun made to fire .38-calibre bullets.

All four were taken to Phuket City Police Station. Thanathip and Jatuporn were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Watcharin was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug, and Klanarong was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and possession of an illegal firearm.

The report also noted the arrest of Khetsopon “Khet” Thongsakul, 22, who was found with 600g of kratom leaves at a house in Soi Kingkaew 7, on Rassadanusorn Rd, in Rassada.

Khetsopon was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.