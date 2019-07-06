Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Nine more accused of ’seasteading’

PHUKET: Charges will be pressed against an additional nine suspects, among them seven Thais, one German and one person of an unknown nationality, for their alleged involvement in the illegal construction of a ’seastead’ in Thai territorial waters in the Andaman Sea.

constructionmarinecrime
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 6 July 2019, 10:06AM

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

The news was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 5). Photo: PR Dept

People found guilty of owning seasteads, or permanent settlements on structures located in an area of the sea just outside the jurisdiction of this country, will be "subject to the death sentence" under Section 129 of the Criminal Code, said Wanchat Chunhathanom, the state prosecutor in Phuket.

Seasteading made headlines earlier this year when an American, Andrew Elwartowsky and his Thai wife, Suranee "Nadia" Thepdet, were found to be operating one such housing platform.

The seastead was seen as a threat to Thai sovereignty under Section 119 of the same law, and was illegal under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They claimed that their six-metre-wide platform, located about 14 nautical miles (26 kilometres) off the Phuket coastline, was not in Thai territory.

Vice Admiral Krisi Keson, deputy secretary-general of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, reportedly insisted that the area is under Thailand's sovereignty. Mr Wanchat did not name all nine suspects in the case, but did identify a German man, Coch Ruger, the owner of Ocean Builders, the company that helped the pair install the seastead.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

According to investigators, Mr Elwartowsky and his wife, Ms Suranee, were also accused of persuading people to build seasteads off the Phuket coast. The pair was earlier summoned to report to police on June 25, but did not show up.

"We'll summon them again on July 15, or they will face arrest warrants," said Wichit Police Chief Col Nikon Somsuk. Authorities earlier said that the couple may have fled to Tarutao island in the south of Thailand.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket ‘Seasteading’ case stumbles along as Chad and Nadia get married
Hunt continues for seastead couple
Phuket Opinion: For stupidity, click repeat
Police open door to no death penalty charge over Phuket seastead case
Manhunt launched for American over ‘seastead’ fiasco
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Starfish for takeaway? Patong Hill strikes again! BKK construction horror! || Jan. 24
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Police boast of anti-trafficking achievements
Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket
DSI deputy chief inspects Naka Noi off Phuket
Phuket beach clearing hits Layan
Phuket official wanted in illegal excavation raid
Hunted seastead couple ‘traced to Tarutao’
Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’
American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phoenix: A year after Thailand’s worst tour boat disaster, safety remains a publicity priority

Like the entire operation surrounding the Phoenix, this investigation is a farce, and I doubt that t...(Read More)

Rawai residents forced to evacuate due to ammonia gas leak

Third time now. In 2015 also....(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Wiesel, I suggest you go look at Australian series "Bondi Rescue."...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Wrong Wiesel...there were no warning flags, and nobody there to tell anyone anything. There is an em...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn scrambles to find lifeguards for Surin Beach

BTW, the waves are just not that big to indicate danger to the unsuspecting tourist. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn scrambles to find lifeguards for Surin Beach

In a culture that cares about life, and safety, the beaches would be closed with police officers to...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

I'm sure the monuments are celebrating a life, not its death. The Tsunami monument was a graft g...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Wiesel "The red flag identified in a photo sent to The Phuket News, however, is attached to a t...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Pinot is correct. Ma-ann knew there were serious issues, but he also did NOTHING. This pathetic excu...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn scrambles to find lifeguards for Surin Beach

Complete incompetence. Ma-ann knew that there were serious issues for the last 2 years. He hired lif...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club

 