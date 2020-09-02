Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Nine injured as truck carrying migrant workers overturns downhill

Nine injured as truck carrying migrant workers overturns downhill

PHUKET: Construction workers riding in the back of a truck while being transported home to their workers’ camp and their driver were injured after the truck swerved off the coastal road near Ao Yon yesterday evening (Sept 1) and overturned as it rolled down a steep roadside slope.

accidentstransportSafetyMyanmarconstructionpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 2 September 2020, 10:37AM

Rescue workers attend to one of the injured workers at the scene yesterday (Sept 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers attend to one of the injured workers at the scene yesterday (Sept 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck came to rest at the bottom of the hill after overturning while rolling down the steep slope. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck came to rest at the bottom of the hill after overturning while rolling down the steep slope. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers attend to one of the injured workers at the scene yesterday (Sept 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers attend to one of the injured workers at the scene yesterday (Sept 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Debris from the truck lies high up the steep slope where the truck swerved off the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Debris from the truck lies high up the steep slope where the truck swerved off the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Among those riding in the truck was a young boy, the son of one of the construction workers.

Lt Col Narong Muangduang of the Wichit Police was called to the accident scene, on the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd, at 5.30pm.

Police and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived to find a white Phuket-registered Isuzu truck at the bottom of the roadside slope some 10-15 metres below where it had left the road.

Of the nine injured, one was deemed to have suffered serious injuries while three suffered moderate injuries. Five of the workers escaped being flung from the truck as it overturned with only minor injuries.

Four of the injured were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, and the remaining five injuries were taken to Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada.

The nine injured were named as Mr Aung Kyaw Moe; Ms Moe Moe Thin; Ms Nay Lin Nying; 

Ms Zin Moe Oo; Mr Tun Tun Win; Mr Win Nying; Mrs Thin Thin Aye; Mr Je Zin Pure; and a boy named is “Aow”, age not reported but confirmed to be the son of one of the construction workers riding in the truck.

The truck driver, 33-year-old Myanmar national Je Zin Pure, told police that he was driving the workers from a construction at Ao Yon to their camp on Soi Pracha Ruamchai, located off the Khao Khad Rd, when the accident happened. 

The front left wheel of the truck had left the road, causing the truck to swerve and sending it rolling downhill, he said.

Police confirmed that they are still investigating the accident and have yet to charge the driver.

