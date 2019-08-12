Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nine drug suspects, illegal firearms and B800k in vehicles seized in raids

Nine drug suspects, illegal firearms and B800k in vehicles seized in raids

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have reported the arrest of nine suspects in the first 10 days of August, resulting in the seizure of unlicensed illegal firearms, a haul of drugs as well as two cars and a Honda CB650R motorbike.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 August 2019, 03:26PM

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

According to the report by Phuket Provincial Police, Duchanee Sae-lee, 40, was arrested at a house in Cherng Talay Soi 14 with about 47 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) 60 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and two kratom trees together providnig 44.5 kilograms of kratom.

She was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug (meth) and a Category 5 (kratom) with intent to sell.

At the same location, Nattapong Duangsasuwong, 24, was arrested with 460mg of ya ice and seven ya bah pills in his possession. He, too, was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to be charged with possession of a Category 1 drug (meth) with intent to sell.

Thanwa Changlek, 18, was arrested in the bathroom at the PTT petrol station in Cherng Talay after he was caught with 70mg of ya ice and taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to be charged with possession of the drug.

Sophon Thirawittayanon, 40, was arrested at the "Freedom" car decoration shop on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit after he was found carrying 21.44g of ya ice. He was also found in illegal possession of a .32-calibre handgun with 11 bullets and a .38-calibre handgun with eight bullets.

Sophon was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegall possession of firearms and ammunition.

In making the arrest, officers also seized Sophon’s Toyota Camry car, valued at about B400,000.

Also arrested at the "Freedom" car shop was Nanthaphon Wannawong, 33, after he was found with 80.93g of ya ice.

QSI International School Phuket

Nanthaphon was also taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

In placing Nanthaphon under arrest, officers also seized his Proton SAGA sedan, valued at about B200,000, and his Honda CB650R motorcycle, also valued at about B200,000.

Other arrests made from Aug 1-9 were that of Panya Phontri, 27, arrested at a house in Moo 5 Kathu after he was found with 90mg of ya ice. He was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Also arrested during the period was Arthit Chantrachaem, 37, arrested at a house off Chao Fa Rd in Moo 8, Chalong, after he was found 1.08g of ya ice. Arthit was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Thanabutr Nomsakdisri, 24, was arrested at a rented room on Sai Yuan Rd Soi 10 in Moo 7, Rawai, with 10.23g of ya ice and eight ya bah pills. Thanabutr was also found with a homemade handgun configured to fire 12-gauge shotgun cartridges (commonly locally called a 'Thai Pradit' handgun) for which he had seven shotgun cartridges in his possession.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm.

The final arrest reported for the 10 days was that of Nanthaphon Wannawong, 33, who was arrested with 205.19g of ya ice delivered to him via Thai Post. He was arrested at about 2pm on Saturday when he presented himself at the Phuket Post Office to claim the parcel.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Baby dugong Mariam is ill, condition ‘worrying’
Three dead pulled from rubble in Rawai building collapse
Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s birthday
At least one dead, 10 injured as building under construction collapses in Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo under construction
Accused child molester caught after 14 years
Villages in Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outages
Phuket surf warning issued amid heavy raining, strong wind
Visa exemption called for as tourism drags
Malaysian couple robbed of documents, valuables, cash in Phuket bag snatch
Phuket weather warning remains in effect
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road stomp! Truck vs motorbike! New active fault line found? || August 9
Television plug suspected in B280mn Phuket superyacht fire
Two seriously injured as motorbike hits parked van

 

Phuket community
Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

Having now seen the video I'm going to say the truck driver is completely innocent here, the ...(Read More)

Television plug suspected in B280mn Phuket superyacht fire

280mil boat and they can't afford 1000B for an RCBO breaker? I don't think so. Bet it was in...(Read More)

At least one dead, 10 injured as building under construction collapses in Phuket

they were working day and night sin one month never stop... but cement need time to be strong enough...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

Funny if someone thinks watching BR would make him an expert LG.Maybe the same person feels like a m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

Christy Sweet has been banned from making comments on almost every forum in Thailand. Why hasn't...(Read More)

PHUKET NEWS TV: Baan Mai Khao by Sansiri

This beautiful property is now a construction ruin. Phuket Need should pay a visit and report on the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

Again, I understand it to be only when you leave the country. But since it's such a good little...(Read More)

Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight

And ? @christ sweet ... whats your point ? What have your f** pony to do with this terrible road acc...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

Why not issue foreigners with tracking collars when we arrive in the country. They could be big heav...(Read More)

Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

This video should be attached to the video one has to watch in Transport Bureau in order to get/rene...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Dot Property Awards
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity

 