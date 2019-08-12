Nine drug suspects, illegal firearms and B800k in vehicles seized in raids

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have reported the arrest of nine suspects in the first 10 days of August, resulting in the seizure of unlicensed illegal firearms, a haul of drugs as well as two cars and a Honda CB650R motorbike.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 August 2019, 03:26PM

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids netted a haul of drugs, as well well as nine suspects, illegal firearms and several vehicles. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

According to the report by Phuket Provincial Police, Duchanee Sae-lee, 40, was arrested at a house in Cherng Talay Soi 14 with about 47 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) 60 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and two kratom trees together providnig 44.5 kilograms of kratom.

She was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug (meth) and a Category 5 (kratom) with intent to sell.

At the same location, Nattapong Duangsasuwong, 24, was arrested with 460mg of ya ice and seven ya bah pills in his possession. He, too, was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to be charged with possession of a Category 1 drug (meth) with intent to sell.

Thanwa Changlek, 18, was arrested in the bathroom at the PTT petrol station in Cherng Talay after he was caught with 70mg of ya ice and taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to be charged with possession of the drug.

Sophon Thirawittayanon, 40, was arrested at the "Freedom" car decoration shop on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit after he was found carrying 21.44g of ya ice. He was also found in illegal possession of a .32-calibre handgun with 11 bullets and a .38-calibre handgun with eight bullets.

Sophon was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegall possession of firearms and ammunition.

In making the arrest, officers also seized Sophon’s Toyota Camry car, valued at about B400,000.

Also arrested at the "Freedom" car shop was Nanthaphon Wannawong, 33, after he was found with 80.93g of ya ice.

Nanthaphon was also taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

In placing Nanthaphon under arrest, officers also seized his Proton SAGA sedan, valued at about B200,000, and his Honda CB650R motorcycle, also valued at about B200,000.

Other arrests made from Aug 1-9 were that of Panya Phontri, 27, arrested at a house in Moo 5 Kathu after he was found with 90mg of ya ice. He was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Also arrested during the period was Arthit Chantrachaem, 37, arrested at a house off Chao Fa Rd in Moo 8, Chalong, after he was found 1.08g of ya ice. Arthit was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Thanabutr Nomsakdisri, 24, was arrested at a rented room on Sai Yuan Rd Soi 10 in Moo 7, Rawai, with 10.23g of ya ice and eight ya bah pills. Thanabutr was also found with a homemade handgun configured to fire 12-gauge shotgun cartridges (commonly locally called a 'Thai Pradit' handgun) for which he had seven shotgun cartridges in his possession.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm.

The final arrest reported for the 10 days was that of Nanthaphon Wannawong, 33, who was arrested with 205.19g of ya ice delivered to him via Thai Post. He was arrested at about 2pm on Saturday when he presented himself at the Phuket Post Office to claim the parcel.