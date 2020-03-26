THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines

WORLD: Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the country’s top medical association said today (Mar 26), as hospitals were overwhelmed and medics complained about a lack of protection on the front lines.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathSafety
By AFP

Thursday 26 March 2020, 06:15PM

A health worker wearing a face mask holds a placard during a protest in front of a government hospital in Manila. Photo: AFP

The announcement of the doctors’ deaths heightened fears that the scale of the health crisis in the Philippines is much worse than is being officially reported, with the confirmed virus death toll at just 38.

The main island of Luzon, home to 55 million people, is in the second week of a lockdown to contain the spread of the disease, however medics are warning there is a surge in cases.

The Philippine Medical Association said today a ninth doctor had died of the virus, and that health workers were not getting enough protection.

“If it were up to me, test the frontliners first and test them again after seven days. Doctors could be carriers themselves,” Benito Atienza, vice president of the Philippine Medical Association told AFP.

Three large Manila hospitals announced yesterday (Mar 25) they had reached full capacity and would no longer accept new coronavirus cases.

Hundreds of medical staff are no longer accepting patients because they are undergoing 14-day self-quarantines after suspected exposure, the hospitals said.

Just under 2,000 people had been tested in the Philippines as of Tuesday (Mar 24) from those with severe symptoms and those considered most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, those with life-threatening ailments, and pregnant women.

