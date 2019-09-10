Nine districts of Ubon Ratchathani declared disaster zones

UBON RATCHATHANI: Prime Minister/Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Ubon Ratchathani province, where the flood situation has not yet improved and is keeping authorities on the alert. Nine districts of the province have been declared disaster zones.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 10 September 2019, 10:00AM

Nine districts in Ratchathani province have been declared disaster zones from the floods. Photo: NNT

Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Governor Sarit Withoon inspected the flood situation in Baan Kok subdistrict of Khueng Nai district, where several areas have been heavily flooded even though it has not rained for the last two days.

A large volume of water has come from Yasothorn and Roi Et, flooding all 25 districts of Ubon Ratchathani.

The nine districts declared disaster zones include Muang Sam Sib, Trakarn Phuedphol, Na Yia, Tal Soom, Don Mod Daeng, Nam Khun, Lao Sua Kok, Khueng Nai and Warin Chamrab.

Floodwater is expected to rise over the next two weeks though water has been drained off into the Mekong River. Local villagers have been warned of the rising water in the Chee River.

Gen Prayut followed up on the flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothorn by riding a route along the Chee River and other waterways in Baan Chaeng Noi village in Khor Nua subdistrict of the capital district of Yasothorn.

He visited flood victims at the Nong Ueng royally initiated project. Gen Prayut then proceeded to an anti-flood center at Baan Kok municipality of Khueng Nai district of Ubon Ratchathani and visited flood victims.

The prime minister instructed authorities to provide relief measures for flood victims with the use of machinery and flat-bottomed boats, set up relief aid centers, royal and government kitchens and prepare measures to alleviate the post-flooding woes of the flood victims with damaged houses and lost occupations.

