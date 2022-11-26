Pro Property Partners
Nine arrested on drugs, weapons charges

Nine arrested on drugs, weapons charges

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrests of nine people on drugs and weapons charges, with most of the suspects being men and women under 30 years of age.

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 26 November 2022, 04:38PM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The arrests, conducted as part of the ongoing campaign against illicit drugs and weapons, were announced yesterday (Nov 25).

Krisada ‘Daeng’ Kerdkaew, 32, a resident of Talat Yai in Phuket Town, was arrested at a rented room in Soi Poonphon 11, Phuket Town, after he was found with 1003.5 grammes (1.0035kg) of crystal meth (ya ice) and one ‘tube” containing the trace amount of 0.04g of heroin.

In making the arrest officers seized nine items, including a Bangkok-registered Honda CBR 650 motorbike valued at about B150,000 and a mobile phone.

Police noted that following Krisada’s arrest, officers continued their investigation at the Kerry Express parcel sorting centre in Thalang.

Krisada was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with both using a Category I narcotic and illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell.

Somsak ‘Bang’ Yat Satman, 55, a resident of Moo 4, Koh Kaew, was arrested at the Eua Athorn government housing estate in Moo 7, Ratsada, after he was found with 2.44g of ya ice, one homemade .22-calibre revolver and three .22-calibre bullets.

Somsak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with both using a Category I narcotic and illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell.

Kiat ‘Team’ Lumlert, 22, originally from Krabi, was also arrested at the same housing estate after he was found with 0.05g of ya ice and drug-using paraphernalia. He, too, was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he was charged with using a Category I narcotic.

Theerawut ‘Liv’ Changlek, 26, and Anantakorn ‘Saint’ Rueangruk, 22, both residents of Moo 8, Thepkasattri, were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with using a Category I narcotic after they tested positive for drug use by urine test. The time and location of their arrests were not given.

Sarawut ‘Poo’ Nititamanon, 25, a resident of Talad Nuea in Phuket Town, was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with using a Category I narcotic after he tested positive for drug use by urine test. The time and location of his arrest were not given.

Prinya ‘Mai’ Kwankhae, 21, was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with using a Category I narcotic after she tested positive for drug use by urine test. No other details of her arrest were reported.

Yutthaphong ‘Yut’ Krongyut, 25, a resident of Moo 9, Chalong, was also taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with using a Category I narcotic after he tested positive for drug use by urine test. No other details of his arrest were reported.

Pornnara ‘Taen’ Hanjai, 30, originally from Narathiwat, was also taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with using a Category I narcotic after she tested positive for drug use by urine test. No other details of her arrest were reported.

