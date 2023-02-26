Nightclub security guard charged for assaulting foreigner over bottled water

BANGKOK: A security guard at a nightclub on Khao San Rd, the world-renowned tourist hotspot in Bangkok, has been charged with assault after a clip of him slapping a foreigner’s face and handcuffing him was posted on social media.

tourismSafetyviolence

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 26 February 2023, 03:58PM

The Club Khaosan admitted the incident and issued a statement with a public apology. Photo: The Club Khaosan

The Club Khaosan admitted the incident and issued a statement with a public apology. Photo: The Club Khaosan and Bangkok Post (File photo)

The management of The Club Khaosan, the nightclub where the incident occurred, issued a statement with a public apology. It said a police complaint was filed against the security guard, who was sacked for a serious breach of the company’s regulations.

"The actions of the security staff are unacceptable by any means and violates the company policy. Following that, the individual has urgently been addressed to the police and the company has filed for assault on behalf of the affected party. The security staff involved in the incident has been relieved of duty from the company effective immediately," the club said in its public statement , released today (Feb 26).

"We are currently imposing strict training and instructions to all remaining staff to ensure highest standards of safety for our valued customers. We are closely monitoring any further progress on this incident and the aggressor will be dealt with strictly," the venue assured.

Pol Col Sanong Saengmanee, the Chana Songkhram police superintendent overseeing the area, said the guard – identified as Mr Thongchai – had been detained and charged with bodily assault, reports Bangkok Post.

Police questioning of Mr Thongchai revealed the incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday (Feb 25) when Mr Thongchai was told by a club attendant that the foreign man, whose identity and nationality were not known, had stolen a bottle of water.

When confronted by Mr Thongchai, the foreign man admitted he had taken it from inside the club – believing it was free.

Mr Thongchai allegedly said there was an argument between him and the foreigner. Following some miscommunication, he became angry, put the foreigner in handcuffs and slapped him two times in the face. Another club guard, identified as Mr Krisda, intervened and told him to stop.

A female Thai tourist who was walking past the club took a video clip of the incident. The clip was later posted on social media and went viral.

Mr Thongchai and Mr Krisda were later taken to Chana Songkhram police station for further investigation. Mr Thongchai was initially charged with bodily assault.

Pol Col Sanong said police were looking for the foreign man to get information from him as the damaged party in order to complete an investigation report against Mr Thongchai.

After the clip went viral, some viewers commented that the foreigner was a well-known YouTuber.