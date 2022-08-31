Night venues seeking longer hours

BANGKOK: Night entertainment business operators have renewed calls for the government to consider extending the closing time for nightspots in certain tourist districts.

A proposal previously submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) requesting a 4am closing time had not been approved because the CCSA does not have the authority to amend the relevant laws, reports the Bangkok Post.

Wirawit Khreausombat, president of a group of entertainment venue operators in the Patong area of Phuket, said the current time limit doesn’t fit customers’ expectations.

Mr Wirawit said a nationwide rule on closing times for night venues is not suitable, as different businesses have different needs.

A 2am closing time may be suitable for most non-tourist districts, but businesses in highly popular tourist districts need to remain open until 4am in order to satisfy their customers, he said.

Many popular tourist destinations around the world have been allowed to relax their rules and regulations to meet such demand and Thailand should do the same in its tourist districts, he added.

“Imagine how much more income will be generated if these night entertainment venues are allowed to extend the closing time for another two or three hours,” Mr Wirawit said.

From spending B2,000 to B3,000 a person per night, each guest might spend up to B4,000 to B5,000 if the closing time is extended, he said.

“That kind of spending will help speed up economic recovery during a time when the country is focusing on restoring the economy,” he said.

Other tourism-related operations will also benefit, including taxis, shops and hotels, he added.

The night entertainment sector is important and deserves the full support of the government, said Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association.

Even farmers growing cooking ingredients will benefit from the expected growth in demand for food if the business hours are lengthened, Mr Sanga said.

He recommended the government switch to zoning and allow highly popular zones to close their doors later.

That would help Thailand compete with neighbouring countries trying hard to attract more tourists, he said.

Thanakorn Kuptajit, an executive adviser at the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, urged a pilot scheme be initiated in such areas as Khao San Road in Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hua Hin and Koh Samui in Surat Thani.

Sadit Jaithiang, president of the Thai Public Taxi Association, said he agreed with the zoning idea as that would make it easier for taxi drivers to pick up potential passengers.