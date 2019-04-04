PHUKET: A man has died after his motorbike hit a parked asphalt truck in Thalang early this morning (Apr 4).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 April 2019, 12:47PM

The motorbike hit a parked asphalt truck in Mai Khao early this morning (Apr 4). Photo: Leo Naksingsaiboon

Police were notified of the accident at about 7:30am.

Maj Sornthip Chukaew of Tha Chatchai Police Station and Mai Khao OrBorTor rescue workers arrived at the scene in on Thepkasattri Rd in Mai Khao to find a man lying unconscious on the road covered in liquid asphalt.

In front of him was a parked asphalt truck and a black Honda Wave motorbike registered in Phang Nga.

The man was identified as 43-year-old security guard, Nathee Kaopimol.

Initial investigations revealed that Mr Nathee was on his way home from work and police believe he was either speeding or had fallen asleep after a night-shift as the asphalt truck was already parked at the side of the road preparing to begin road works before the collision happened.

Rescue workers took Mr Nathee to Thalang Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No charges have been filed whilst investigations into the cause of the accident are concluded.