PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Khongkaew on Tuesday (Jan 16) chaired a press conference to introduce a charity event titled ‘Phuket Night Run For the Gibbons’ that will be held on Feb 17 and which will support the Gibbon Rehabilitation Project (GRP) in Pa Khlok, Thalang.

Sunday 21 January 2018, 12:00PM

A percentage of the money collected from the event will be donated to the Gibbon Rehabilitation Project in Pa Khlok. Photo: Wild Animal Rescue Foundation

The marathon event features a ‘night walk’, a fun run, and a mini (night) marathon and will be held from 10:30pm until midnight on Saturday Feb 17, with the starting point and finish points being in front of Limelight Avenue on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon, Associate Dean of Faculty of Tourism Management of Outdoor Education Centre from National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) Dr Pithon Monpanthong, Secretary of the Wild Animal Rescue Foundation of Thailand (WARF) Tanapat Payakpatorn and President of the Old Phuket Town Community Don Limnunthaphisit joined the press conference held at at Limelight Avenue.

“Nowadays, running is a very popular way to exercise as we can see from celebrity Artiwara Kongmalai (Toon Bodyslam) who started the charity run “Kao Kon La Kao” and which made people give more importance to running as an exercise,” V/Gov Thavornwat said.

“Governor Norraphat Plodthong has given an order to every local administrative organisation to hold activities to encourage teenagers and the public to have opportunities to work out and to have a sport community, which will be beneficial for the nation in the future,” he added.

V/Gov Thavornwat noted that the Phuket Night Run will be different from other common running activities as participants will run at night time, which allow them to have a “different experience of running”.

“Especially during the Chinese New Year Festival when Phuket Town will be full with colorful decorations. Another different thing is that the participants will not only enjoy running while seeing the Phuket Old Town, but also have a chance to donate their money to the charity,” he said.

Ms Kanokkittika added, “TAT has a policy to support sport and tourism activities, and Phuket is considered an appropriate place to become a sport tourism destination. I think the Phuket Night Run is going to be successful. The activity will also promote tourism in the Phuket Old Town area to be more lively.”

Those interested can register on the event website www.phuketnightrun.com or call 081-878-7756. More information can be found on Facebook page: Phuket Night Run 2018.

The Night Walk will be 3.2 kilometres with a registration fee of B350.

The Night Fun Run will be 5.4km with registration fee of B400.

And the mini (night) run, 10.6km with registration fee of B450.

B50 will be deducted from each registration and donated to the Phuket Night Run For the Gibbons Rehabitation project.