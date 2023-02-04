Pro Property Partners
Nigerians in Chalong, Rawai arrested for overstay

Nigerians in Chalong, Rawai arrested for overstay

PHUKET: Officers from Phuket Immigration and the Phuket Tourist Police have arrested four Nigerian men staying Chalong and Rawai for overstaying in the country for more than three years.

immigrationcrime
By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 February 2023, 09:06AM

The four men was arrested yesterday (Feb 3) through an operation led by Phuket Tourist Police Deputy Chief Lt ColEkachai Siri.

Na Kenneth Chibuso, 34, was arrested at an unregistered rented room in Soi Palai, Moo 3, Chalong, after he was caught illegally staying in the country more than 1,207 days. 

James Chinoniaram Onmunyimmao, 30, was arrested by the roadside at the entrance of Soi Chao Fa 49, Chalong, after he was found to have illegally stayed in the country more than 1,469 days.

Oliver Abazi Uchechukwu (age note reported) was arrested along Sai Yuan Soi 9 in Moo 7, Rawai, after he was  found to have stayed in the country more than 1,221 days.

Michael Arinze Ejigu, 31, was arrested (location not reported) after he was found illegally staying in the country more than 1,236 days. 

All four were handed over to Royal Thai Police for legal action, Lt Col Ekachai reported.

The four were brought to the attention of officials by tip offs from “good citizens”, Lt Col Ekachai said.

The men had used real estate agents to find locations where they could stay out of sight from the general public, such as at houses and rented rooms in dead-end streets, he said.

The men had other people go out shopping for them. They cooked and ate at home, he added.

The tip-offs followed people being concerned that the four men were involved in illegal activities, such as romance scams, Lt Col Ekachai said.

