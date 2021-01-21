Nigerian man arrested in Patong for drugs

PHUKET: Police arrested a Nigerian man in Patong on Tuesday (Jan 19) after officers found him carrying crystal meth (ya ice). Police later found cocaine and ecstasy at the man’s rented accommodation in Kamala.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 January 2021, 10:35AM

The man was arrested on Soi Nanai 8 in Patong after he was found to be carrying 1.25 grams of ya ice in his pants pockets. Photo: Patong Police

Acting on a tip-off, officers led by Maj Suchart Chumphusaeng of the Patong Police arrested Davidsmith Chinazaekpere Ejiogo, 26, in front of a building on Soi Nanai 8 after he was found to be carrying 1.25 grams of ya ice in his pants pockets, reported Patong Police yesterday. After questioning Mr Ejiogo, police searched his rented apartment in Kamala where officers found 1.5g of cocaine in a drawer near his bed and 4.7g of ecstasy under a plant pot in front of his room. During questioning, Mr Ejiogo told police that he received the drugs from a friend, who he identified as an Asian man living in Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, reported Patong Police. Col Sujin confirmed that Mr Ejiogo was taken to Patong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and possession of a Category 2 drug with intent to sell.