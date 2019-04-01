Nicobar earthquakes no cause for alarm

PHUKET: The two minor earthquakes that struck east of the Nicobar Islands this morning (April 1) are no cause for alarm the chief of the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 April 2019, 12:12PM

The earthquakes struck more than 400km east of Phuket this morning (April 1). Image: TMD

The assurance follows a 4.8 magnitude earthquake striking some 75 kilometres east of the Nicobar Islands at depth of about 10km at 9:28am, followed by another nearby measuring 4.7 magnitude at 10:38am. (See TMD reports here and here.) “We are following the situation. The first earthquake was about 415km from Phuket, and has had no impact on Thailand,” DDPM Chief Prapan Kanprasang told The Phuket News. “We are aware of the second earthquake, and DDPM Phuket officers are following monitoring the situation 24 hours,” he said. However Mr Prapan urged people, “Please keep up to date by following officials notifications.” The earthquakes this morning follow DDPM Director-General Chaiyapol Titisak in Bangkok last Monday (Mar 25) ordering local officials to be on alert in case the situation escalates following two earthquakes, one at 6:29pm measuring 5.0 in magnitude and the other, at 6:34pm, measuring 5.2, striking in the same region two days earlier. (See story here.)