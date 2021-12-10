Nicaragua breaks diplomatic ties with Taiwan, recognises China

WORLD: Nicaragua announced yesterday (Dec 9) it was breaking diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China, as the administration of Daniel Ortega believes there is only one “legitimate government” representing Chinese interests, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said.

Chinesepolitics

By AFP

Friday 10 December 2021, 02:27PM

China has spent decades successfully encouraging Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to switch sides, including three others in Latin America in recent years. Photo: AFP

“The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,” Moncada said in a statement.

Chinese state media confirmed the news but offered no further details.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if needed.

China has spent decades successfully encouraging Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to switch sides, including three others in Latin America in recent years - Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

In the past, Taipei had fluid relations with Nicaragua, cooperating on issues such as health and agriculture.

When he returned to power in 2007, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega - a former Marxist guerrilla - had expressed his hope to establish ties with both China and Taiwan at the same time, a concept that China would not condone.

Taiwan’s remaining allies in Central America are Belize, Guatemala and Honduras. It has ties with a handful of other countries including Haiti and Paraguay.