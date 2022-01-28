NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms

BANGKOK: The National Health Security Office (NHSO) says it will provide free condoms and birth control pills for youngsters aged 15 and above.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 January 2022, 08:40AM

The National Health Security Office will provide free condoms and birth control pills for youngsters aged 15 and above. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Dr Jakkrit Ngowsiri, the deputy NHSO secretary-general, said the offer aims to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies, especially among teenagers, reports the Bangkok Post. It also aims to promote safe sex, he said yesterday.

The agency will start distributing free contraceptive pills on Feb 1 while condoms are expected to be available in April, Dr Jakkrit said.

Thais aged 15 and over will be able to obtain them from nursing and midwifery clinics, pharmacies, privately run hospitals, medical clinics and primary care units affiliated with the NHSO, Dr Jakkrit said.

He said the NHSO permitted Thai women to receive up to three boxes of pills per time, or up to 13 boxes a year.

To receive them, the applicant must have the “Pao Tang” app and click on the health wallet of the app to select a place and date to receive them, he said.

For men, the NHSO will provide 10 free condoms per week.

To get condoms, applicants should add the NHSO’s Line account and scan a QR code at service points that can be checked via the NHSO’s website, he said.