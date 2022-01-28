BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms

NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms

BANGKOK: The National Health Security Office (NHSO) says it will provide free condoms and birth control pills for youngsters aged 15 and above.

sexSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 January 2022, 08:40AM

The National Health Security Office will provide free condoms and birth control pills for youngsters aged 15 and above. Photo: Bangkok Post file

The National Health Security Office will provide free condoms and birth control pills for youngsters aged 15 and above. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Dr Jakkrit Ngowsiri, the deputy NHSO secretary-general, said the offer aims to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies, especially among teenagers, reports the Bangkok Post. It also aims to promote safe sex, he said yesterday.

The agency will start distributing free contraceptive pills on Feb 1 while condoms are expected to be available in April, Dr Jakkrit said.

Thais aged 15 and over will be able to obtain them from nursing and midwifery clinics, pharmacies, privately run hospitals, medical clinics and primary care units affiliated with the NHSO, Dr Jakkrit said.

He said the NHSO permitted Thai women to receive up to three boxes of pills per time, or up to 13 boxes a year.

Phuket Property

To receive them, the applicant must have the “Pao Tang” app and click on the health wallet of the app to select a place and date to receive them, he said.

For men, the NHSO will provide 10 free condoms per week.

To get condoms, applicants should add the NHSO’s Line account and scan a QR code at service points that can be checked via the NHSO’s website, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 28 January 2022 - 09:40:18 

Great. Now give them access to cheap and safe abortions and Thailand will be approaching  gender equity  and a step ahead of USA in way of women's rights

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety
Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New road for Kata Hill? Phuket Town crossings, Kids 5-11 to be vaccinated || January 27
Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose
COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand
Phuket market prices under watch
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English
Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action
New chapter with Saudis feted
Traffic law backers call for sterner charges
Phuket marks 332 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration on COVID Visa Extensions, Foreigner shot at Patong resort || January 26
Foreigner shot at Patong resort
Phuket Immigration: COVID Visa Extensions until Mar 25, all other visas roll back to pre-COVID times
Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

Well, here it is, all well done on paper. Nothing can go wrong anymore. :-) Questions about the pa...(Read More)

Tourist uncertainty hampering Phuket hotel market

A fine article that gives a international independent look into the Thai 'Tourist kitchen'.....(Read More)

COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand

Aha, Thailand starts early in economically warming up herself for the next 'High Season' 202...(Read More)

Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

Apologies. A comma was omitted. .."and presto, people became..." btw; presto means voila...(Read More)

NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms

Great. Now give them access to cheap and safe abortions and Thailand will be approaching gender equ...(Read More)

COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand

The sentence 'using it's own criteria and with or without WHO" says all we need to know...(Read More)

New chapter with Saudis feted

Why don't you reconcile with Thai muslims before worrying about fixing ties with what is well kn...(Read More)

Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose

When I first came here I was warned by expats not to use the Wachira (there is no V in Thai language...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

Have you also translated them in to russian? Let's face it, they are the ones who keep running a...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

A lot of "requirements" but still no information on how they will be enforced. Making hot...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
PaintFX

 