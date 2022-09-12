Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

NHSO halts jab compensation

NHSO halts jab compensation

BANGKOK: The National Health Security Office (NHSO) says it will no longer compensate people experiencing side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines, except gold-card universal healthcare members.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Monday 12 September 2022, 09:17AM

A health worker vaccinates a woman against COVID-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok in August. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

A health worker vaccinates a woman against COVID-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok in August. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Deputy secretary-general Atthaporn Limpanyalert said the COVID-19 situation is starting to ease and will soon be deemed an endemic, so the NHSO board on July 4 decided to review the treatment compensation criteria.

Under the revised criteria, compensation for those feeling the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines will only be paid to members of the gold card scheme, instead of all schemes previously, reports the Bangkok Post.

The money will be drawn from national health security funds, not from the budget under the emergency loan decree, Mr Atthaporn said.

“As for people who received COVID-19 vaccines from July 4 and developed allergies or side effects, the NHSO will look after those who are gold-card holders,” he said.

“Those who are members of other schemes can seek compensation from the schemes they are entitled to claim from,” he added. “The NHSO has revised the criteria in line with the government’s policy to downgrade the pandemic to endemic status.”

BDO Phuket

Claims for compensation under other health schemes filed with the NHSO after July 4 will be forwarded to relevant agencies, he said.

He added that as of Friday, a total of 21,139 people had filed claims seeking compensation under various healthcare schemes nationwide.

Of them, 12,065 are subscribers of the gold-card scheme while some 4,691 are members of the Social Security Fund and some 3,910 are civil servants. Of the total, 17,559 have met the criteria for compensation, he said.

Over B2 billion has been paid to the relatives of 4,441 people who died or those who have become disabled, as well as, some 505 who have lost their organs; and 11,331 who were injured, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Old guy | 12 September 2022 - 09:38:39 

So now, if you're a poor Thai citizen, you are on your own if the government supplied vaccine causes a bad reaction. Incredible treatment in the land of smiles

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ukraine reclaims swathes of territory as Russian troops fall back
School director denies striking student
Police remember fallen officers
No progress in dead baby probe
One injured in warehouse fire
Phuket attracts tech-based firms
Princes reunited as Charles III officially proclaimed king
Majority not satisfied with Prawit’s performance as caretaker PM: Poll
Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war
4am closing could boost Patong nightlife revenues by B100mn a month
MSMEs need vital support: Deputy PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police lead Bangla work permit checks || September 08
Phuket taxis must do better, says Vice Governor
King Charles III vows ‘lifelong service’ as crowds mourn queen
School director faces charges of assaulting boy, 9

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

Timothy@ for the same reason everything is more expensive here -cost of living for Thais is much hig...(Read More)

Police remember fallen officers

General Suwat forgot something important, that is also remembering the innocent people who are kille...(Read More)

NHSO halts jab compensation

So now, if you're a poor Thai citizen, you are on your own if the government supplied vaccine ca...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

John, the PN said that if you want to be picked up by Bolt or Grab you have to go to the main road. ...(Read More)

Majority not satisfied with Prawit’s performance as caretaker PM: Poll

So no differnce to when the actual PM is in the chair- majority not satisfied........(Read More)

Police lead Bangla work permit checks

@pascale. No obsession, just a reality noticing. Read article+comments in BP (10 Sep)..."Curtai...(Read More)

Phuket taxis must do better, says Vice Governor

Cap, when the military came in, all they did was have all the "black plate" taxis come and...(Read More)

4am closing could boost Patong nightlife revenues by B100mn a month

PEBA must be borrowing the TAT's magic calculator....(Read More)

No progress in dead baby probe

How unusual for CCTV cameras on Phuket not to be working........(Read More)

Police remember fallen officers

The last four paragraphs in this article make me feel horribly sick!!! Brave heroes? Good role model...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Laguna Phuket Tri
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 