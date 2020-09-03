BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive for COVID-19

Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive for COVID-19

FOOTBALL: Neymar was one of three Paris Saint-Germain stars to have contracted the coronavirus, a well-placed source told AFP yesterday (Sept 2), after the Champions League runners-up announced several positive tests.

Football
By AFP

Thursday 3 September 2020, 08:38AM

The cases would appear to be linked to a holiday trip to the Spanish Mediterranean island of Ibiza that several PSG players took following the Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich. Photo: AFP.

The cases would appear to be linked to a holiday trip to the Spanish Mediterranean island of Ibiza that several PSG players took following the Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich. Photo: AFP.

“Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” PSG said in a statement.

“All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”

When contacted by AFP, the club declined to confirm the identity of the players in question.

But the source replied “Yes” when asked if Neymar was one of those to test positive, along with teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, as had earlier been reported by French sports daily L’Equipe.

The cases would appear to be linked to a holiday trip to the Spanish Mediterranean island of Ibiza that several PSG players took following the Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich.

The news is a setback to the French champions’ preparations for the scheduled start of their Ligue 1 campaign next week, with a game away at Lens set for September 10 but possibly now at risk of being postponed.

PSG had already said on Monday that two unnamed players had reported back with coronavirus symptoms following a holiday.

L’Equipe reported the players in question at the time were Argentinian duo Di Maria and Paredes.

Those two, and Neymar, were among several players who travelled to Ibiza following the Champions League final, mixing with friends and family after spending the previous weeks isolated in a secure sanitary “bubble” with teammates in Portugal.

Neymar later posted a picture on Instagram showing him and his son grinning, with the caption: “Thank you for your messages. We’re all fine!”

Brazilian media reports said the striker’s nine-year-old son and 55-year-old father, who were along for the trip to Ibiza, had also tested positive for the virus.

Postponement raises questions

Dan About Thailand

That trip was after the controversial decision was taken to postpone the game at newly-promoted Lens, initially scheduled for last Saturday, in order to give the PSG squad a break following their Champions League “Final Eight” exertions.

PSG, France’s richest club, have played five competitive games in the last six months.

Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos were also in Ibiza, and the latter’s wife revealed on Instagram that the Brazilian defender had been placed in isolation while awaiting the results of his own test for COVID-19.

After playing Lens on September 10, PSG are then due to entertain bitter rivals Marseille three days later.

In the meantime, various members of coach Thomas Tuchel’s squad are set to play for their countries in the UEFA Nations League, with Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe in France’s squad for a game against Croatia just 48 hours before their club’s scheduled return to action.

But their South American stars including Neymar are not involved in international action.

Strict French league rules stipulate that collective team training sessions must be cancelled if a club has at least four positive tests over an eight-day period, with match postponements possible.

The cases raise questions about why the French league decided to postpone PSG’s match in Lens, only for so many of their players to travel abroad on holiday during a pandemic.

The last French season was ended early, with 10 rounds of matches left unplayed, because of the health crisis, and the start of the new French season has already been impacted.

In recent weeks, several Ligue 1 clubs have reported positive tests, including Strasbourg, Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Nantes and Montpellier.

Marseille’s game against Saint-Etienne on August 21, which was set to be the season opener, was postponed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ferrari stuck in a nightmare
A win for Muay Thai as ministry lifts barriers
TBA pins its hopes on local coaching staff
Muay Thai cries foul as COVID bites
Birdie bomb lifts Rahm to BMW playoff triumph over Johnson
Hamilton stretches title lead with Belgian domination
Hamilton takes Belgian pole with new record as Ferrrari flop
Queen of the ring
Phuket based Allycia chasing title glory
Woods faces top-four challenge at BMW Championship
NBA walkout sparks historic US sport boycott over police shooting
A new dawn for Williams – and for F1
The Expat Golf Societies Tournament tees up golf offerings in Rayong
Messi drops exit bombshell
Boxing coach Fontanills quits, rules out return

 

Phuket community
Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

I guess it is safe to assume that both riders were not wearing helmets hence two more unnecessary de...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

So if this man and others can continue to stay in Thailand, does that mean us truthfully expats who ...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

@Lalala At least he has a profile. Not same some clown who tells everyone on here that he only st...(Read More)

RTP eyes accused cops in Boss case

21 RTP Officers! Wow, liked to empty a bucket. Let's hope this is the start of a 6 years ago pr...(Read More)

BoT warns of tourism meltdown

Thai tourist authorities at the 'tourist buttons' see tourists not as human, but as walking ...(Read More)

BoT warns of tourism meltdown

Thailand should first let come back foreigners who are married here, have wife and children., + all...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

Well, what about a Immigration start? Make a Retirement extension valid for a period of 2 years. And...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

People tend to panic what they can't control. These times are a streesfull for all, including go...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

Our boat is our ONLY home, we would not leave it unattended anywhere. Come 26th September we will no...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

bahaha...so typical thai......(Read More)

 

https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket

 