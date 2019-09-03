Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Neymar and PSG left to pick up pieces as transfer saga ends

Neymar and PSG left to pick up pieces as transfer saga ends

FOOTBALL: Neymar's decision to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 was motivated by a desire to establish himself as the best player in the world, but a troubled time in the French capital has left the Brazilian at risk of wasting the best years of his career.

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 3 September 2019, 09:15AM

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar attends a training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, August 10, 2019. Photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar attends a training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, August 10, 2019. Photo: AFP

The closure of the transfer window has finally brought to an end the lengthy saga surrounding the future of the world's most expensive player, who will stay at PSG having failed to get the move back to Barcelona he craved.

His former club could not complete a deal to rescue the 27-year-old from his apparent nightmare in Paris, with Neymar so determined to return that sports daily L'Equipe reported he offered to pay 20 million euros ($22 million) from his own pocket towards the fee.

PSG paid 222 million euros ($264 million at the time) for his services, while committing reported wages of 36 million euros a year.

Yet he has not done nearly enough at the Parc des Princes in two seasons marred by injuries and interrupted by off-field distractions.

In August 2017, the desperation of PSG's Qatari owners to win the Champions League appeared to fit with Neymar's own obsession with emerging from Lionel Messi's shadow and winning the Ballon d'Or.

"I would love for us to meet in two years and see what his value will be compared to today. At least double," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the time.

- Missing at key moments -  

However, since moving to the Parc des Princes, Neymar has appeared in barely half of his club's matches.

When he has played he has frequently been brilliant, scoring 51 goals in 58 games. He has won back-to-back league titles and one Ligue 1 player of the year award.

But the Champions League is what really matters, and when it has really mattered in Europe he has been absent. Foot injuries saw him miss three of the four Champions League knockout matches the club have played since his arrival.

Without him, they lost in the last 16 to Real Madrid in 2018 and then to Manchester United this year.

After suffering a broken foot for the first time in February 2018, Neymar missed the rest of PSG's season to be ready for the World Cup. Brazil went out in the quarter-finals.

In January this year, Neymar fractured the same foot, missing the crunch part of PSG's season during three more months out.

He has since missed the Copa America with an ankle injury and was accused of raping a Brazilian woman at a Paris hotel in May -- the case was dismissed in August by a Brazilian judge.

Neymar has never learned French and has often appeared too busy with off-field distractions, including throwing lavish birthday parties and making a cameo appearance in his favourite Netflix series.

 - Good for the PSG brand? - 

He remains one of the biggest sporting celebrities on the planet, but he must put the last few months behind him quickly and deliver, otherwise there may well be nobody rich enough who is willing to take a chance on buying him next year.

PSG supporters have made clear their unhappiness towards Neymar, yet those feelings can still change if he brings success on the pitch.

In the boardroom, there is also the realisation of his commercial value -- when Neymar arrived, Al-Khelaifi spoke of "a project of two brands: we're associating the Neymar brand and the PSG brand."

They have since signed major sponsorship and endorsement deals with the likes of Nike, with Neymar's presence alongside Kylian Mbappe playing a major role.

"PSG are a young club who need a big media profile to help them develop. That is what Neymar has brought, just like Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) or (David) Beckham before him," French sports marketing specialist Jerome Neveu told AFP.

Ending the Neymar experiment might have allowed PSG to start afresh, although Mbappe and coach Thomas Tuchel had stated their wish that he stays.

"I like Neymar, I want to keep playing with him, with Kylian and with everyone," said Tuchel recently.

Now all eyes will be on Neymar to see if he can put this episode to bed, although his three-game Champions League suspension means it may be some time yet before he makes any genuine impact.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais pick Supachai as lone striker for qualifer
Zverev loses at US Open as Nadal faces former champion
[VIDEO] MMA fighters teach the defenseless in Phuket!
Liverpool, Man City cruise as Chelsea flop again
Leclerc perfectly judges maiden win in eomtional Belgian GP
Leclerc dominates Belgian qualifying
Three things we learned from the Premier League
Eyes on the Prize: Ferrari targets first win in Belgium
Hurting Djokovic, slow-starting Federer win at rain-hit US Open
'Fastest woman' racing driver dies trying to break own record
All Blacks name Sonny Bill for World Cup, dump Franks
Nadal rampant at US Open as Thiem, Tsitsipas lead exodus
Vietnam shock Thais in Asean showdown
US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL
Serena routs Sharapova in US Open start, Djokovic cruises

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

*Edit: "Some sort..." [Hating the new non-edit function.]...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Adding if the 30 year lease owner dies, the lease is voided. Rent and rent cheap with a good agreem...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

The man is an absolute disgrace and no contrition whatsoever when things bite him in the backside, I...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Ben,if there are no LG's you complain.If there are LG's ,you complain too. I guess the only ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

All according to plan. Tourists not wanted or encouraged to visit. What makes anyone think otherwi...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

He's still there because of the voters of Surin. I'll let you guess how he keeps them....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

I think Phuket immigration's opinion of TM30 is the same as all foreigners, that's it's ...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Here we go, another holiday tragedy because local officials failed to provide basic tourist safety m...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

This should be the last straw for Mr. Ma-an. At best, his inaction represents dereliction of duty, a...(Read More)

Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim

Now looks like the thai 'hit team' got the wrong people to attack/hurt. Now we wait for the ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party

 