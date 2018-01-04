PHUKET: The renowned world of cruising islands off Phuket has long lured travellers from around the globe to explore the stunning beaches, limestone karts and mesmerising natural hongs, yet that world is on the cusp of opening up a host of new destinations, all within easy reach by luxury charters.

“There is a growing demand in overseas cruises, especially going to Langkawi and Myanmar, which are new unspoilt destinations just opening up,” says Rico Stapel, Head of Charter at Boat Lagoon Cruises.

“With this growing demand, we have new additions to our fleet – and our yachts are extremely well suited to serve these new destinations in comfort and style.”

Ready to take guests away from it all in Phuket in resplendent sea-going white is a new Princess 64, complete with its two double and two twin cabins as well as a BBQ/Grill and submersible swimming platform and toys on board for snorkelling and fishing.

Joining Boat Lagoon Cruises’ Phuket fleet is the elegant Princess 32M superyacht. The magnificent saloon is illuminated along its whole length by vast windows on each side and to starboard large glass sliding doors lead out to a spectacular, drop-down balcony.

The spacious flybridge is ideal for entertaining and alfresco dining while the spa bath is integrated with the sunbed and the large aft area features breathtaking views.

Also offering cruising comfort in style is the 32m Astondoa superyacht with four her sumptuous cabins, 360-degree view flybridge, bar, entertainment lounge and a host of toys.

But Boat Lagoon Cruises is not just about Phuket. “We’re expanding into Singapore,” explains Rico. “We have a Westport 130ft superyacht lying with our fleet in Singapore, along with a Sealine 47 that is ideal for family outings and the more sporty clients,” he says.

“The Westport is cruising into Indonesia and the Sealine is ideal for short family trips.”

The Westport is not to be underestimated. Luxurious, spacious, comfortable and stylish with functional, elegant interiors arranged for privacy, convenience, the fully air-conditioned yacht is ideal for socialising, entertaining, relaxing and water sports.

The Sealine makes a bold modern statement in design. Pure, simple lines and contemporary washed walnut finishes, create an open-plan feel throughout. The single level deck has a three-part glass sliding door, which transforms the cockpit and saloon into one large sociable space. The cockpit is ideal for entertaining, with L-shaped seating and an optional fridge and grill to add to the enjoyment of alfresco dining.

Boat Lagoon Cruises’ fleet of luxury yachts and the pristine destinations opening up are ushering a new era for yacht cruises in the region. “I am very excited about the future of cruises in the area, and looking forward to seeing even more and bigger boats coming to the area and developing a truly international yachting lifestyle,” smiles Rico.

