British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Newcastle’s rise puts established Premier League powers on edge

Newcastle’s rise puts established Premier League powers on edge

FOOTBALL: Newcastle United’s expected threat to the Premier League’s traditional top six has arrived ahead of schedule with the Mapgies well in the running for a place in next season’s Champions League.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 29 October 2022, 10:00AM

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (centre) has transformed a club battling relegation to competing for Europe. Photo: AFP

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (centre) has transformed a club battling relegation to competing for Europe. Photo: AFP

A run of 13 points from a possible 15, including trips to Manchester United and Tottenham, has propelled Eddie Howe’s men ahead of United, Chelsea and Liverpool into fourth.

Newcastle’s recent run of form is not the only worry for the established powers.

Just one year into the club’s Saudi ownership and having spent over £220 million (B9.5 billion) on new players, Newcastle have been transformed from battling relegation to competing for Europe.

With just five more Premier League games either side of the World Cup before the transfer window reopens, they will have another chance to strengthen thanks to the riches of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

“We are very respectful of the league, we are very respectful of other clubs and their quality, but we really do also believe in ourselves and we believe we can achieve special things with this group,” said Howe after his side’s 2-1 away win at Tottenham last weekend.

“It’s one game and we want it to be on a regular basis.”

Victory at home to Aston Villa today (Oct 29) will lift Newcastle up to third and within four points of leaders Arsenal, albeit having played two games more.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s comments that the Tynesiders have “no ceiling” due to their state-backed wealth drew a rebuke from Howe that there is more than just money to Newcastle’s rise.

The former Bournemouth boss has turned around the careers of Joelinton and Miguel Almiron from seemingly expensive flops of the Mike Ashley era into stars of the season so far.

With Arsenal and Manchester City setting the pace at the top of the table, Newcastle muscling in on the Champions League places could leave three of Chelsea, Liverpool, United and Tottenham outside the top four come the end of the season.

Potter’s Brighton return

The pressure is therefore on Chelsea boss Graham Potter to restore the Blues to winning ways in the Premier League when he returns to Brighton today.

Potter is yet to lose in nine games since departing the south coast last month to replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

But back-to-back draws against Brentford and Manchester United have seen Chelsea slip to fifth and exposed a familiar problem for his predecessor in the lack of a goalscorer up front.

Promising performances against Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea has sparked optimism around where Manchester Untied are headed under Erik ten Hag.

But the Dutchman also needs to turn those plaudits into points when West Ham visit Old Trafford with the Red Devils having won only two of their last five league games.

Marsch’s last stand?

Both Liverpool and Leeds are in desperate need of a win when they face off today.

Thai Residential

A run of eight games without a win has plumeted Leeds into the relegation zone with Jesse Marsch now the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

“I’ve never lost this much in my career. I’m sick of it,” said the former Leipzig and Salzburg boss on Thursday.

“I’m not dumb, I understand exactly that if we don’t win games I put them (the board) in a very difficult situation to continue to support me.”

Liverpool appeared to be finding their rhythm after a slow start to the season before losing at bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Reds are already 12 points off the top of the table, but most of their troubles have been on the road as they remain unbeaten in front of a crowd at Anfield in the league since 2017

Fixtures (all Phuket times)

Saturday

Leicester v Manchester City (6:30pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (9pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (9pm)

Brighton v Chelsea (9pm)

Bournemouth v Tottenham (9pm)

Brentford v Wolves (9pm)

Fulham v Everton (11:30pm)

Sunday

Liverpool v Leeds (1:45am)

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (9pm)

Manchester United v West Ham (11:15pm)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton hoping to race on past 40 with new Mercedes contract
Chonburi FC axes Worawut after drink-driving shame
Celest has her eyes on the prize
‘Doesn’t get bigger than this’: Finch relishes England MCG showdown
ONE Championship, Globo form alliance
‘Forget the controversies and focus on football’ at Qatar World Cup, says Zidane
Verstappen claims emotional US GP victory
Sainz on pole after Leclerc cops penalty
Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City
Jonathan Di Bella wins ONE kickboxing world title
Villa sack Gerrard as Ronaldo casts shadow over Man Utd
Thai rider wins World Jet Ski Championship
Kickboxing Championship set to make debut
Australian sports stars revolt over mining, fossil fuel sponsorships
Mai Khao hosts fundraising bike race for local schools

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Sorry - that should read Damen 2407, or google for electric ferries Bangkok. They also have some mon...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

Hopefully, the alert system will work as well as the tsunami early warning buoys (they haven't w...(Read More)

Police gun welfare scheme frozen

Police chiefs in charge is kind of like the fox is in charge of the hen house. Who knows? Maybe even...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

No one has mentioned the recently completed 'super drainage system' on the LHS side of the ...(Read More)

Signs removed at Layan Beach

@ JohnC, Was typo, sure you know that. :-) Not tug, but thug. Ok? ...(Read More)

Phuket mum and son tackle Mt Everest Base Camp

Excellent adventure!! Our best wishes go with you Kev, Nan and Gus. You certainly know how to get t...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Uncle - you have no idea who I am or what I know. Your character is obvious though. You'd better...(Read More)

Signs removed at Layan Beach

Beach is hideous, hundreds of coconut trees were felled , dirty sand churned up piles of debris an...(Read More)

Cabinet backs expats owning land

Cabinet wants the advantages of a free market, but imposes restrictions on certain purchasers? Ripe...(Read More)

Phuket mum and son tackle Mt Everest Base Camp

Reckless endangerment is what a guardian taking a child to extreme weather l winter conditions is ca...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center

 