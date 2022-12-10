Pro Property Partners
Newborn jumbo recovers from ’numerous’ injuries sustained while alone jungle

KANCHANABURI: An under-two-month-old female elephant calf Nong Thanwa is slowly recovering at Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Centre in Saphan Buri after officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) rescued her from a forest in Kanchanaburi in late November.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 December 2022, 11:28AM

Nong Thanwa baby jumbo was taken to Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Centre for recovery by a special truck and a helicopter. Photo: DNP

Nong Thanwa baby jumbo is now slowly recoveing at Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Centre. Photo: Patarapol Maneeorn

Wildlife Veterinarian Patarapol Maneeorn confirmed on his Facebook page on Friday (Dec  9) that the baby elephant had lost her herd and sustained multiple injuries while being alone in the jungle surrounding Srinakarin Dam. The calf was only one month old when this happened. 

"We couldn’t even assess the number of [injuries] as they are countless," Bangkok Post quotes Mr Patarapol as saying. "She was very lucky her bones were not broken."

Villagers in tambon Khao Chot of Kanchanaburi province spotted Nong Thanwa on Nov 27. The baby elephant had strayed from her herd. 

Villagers built a bamboo hut for the calf to stay in and wait for the return of her herd but this did not happen. On Nov 27, rescue personnel from Khuean Srinagarindra National Park came to Khao Chot to check Nong Thanwa’s health and take her to safety.

“A health assessment was performed and initial treatment provided. It was found that the stray elephant calf was a female aged about one month and weighing 130-150 kilograms. The elephant was very weak, undernourished and severely dehydrated, with loose stool and pale mucous membranes. A hole was found in the [elephant’s] mouth and multiple wounds infected with flies’ eggs on the tip of the lower lip and ears. Scratches were found all over the body,” says the report posted on DPN Facebook page on Dec 3. 

Nong Thanwa was taken to Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Centre. The journey required using two means of transport: a special vehicle “equipped with a temperature control cabinet and basic rescue equipment” and a helicopter. 

The calf is now slowly recovering at the centre. According to Dr  Patarapol, she shows will for life and now can stand up and walk on her own. 

“The improvement is systematic,” Dr Patarapol said. “But we must support her and be careful about possible complications.”

Dr Patarapol publication was complete with three most recent photos of Nong Thanwa and #SurvivalTogether hashtag.

christysweet | 10 December 2022 - 13:54:08 

Poor little dear sounds like she got caught up in barb wire. So glad the villagers helped and best wishes she has a long and happy life

 

