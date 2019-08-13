Newborn dwarf sperm whale ‘Hope’ recovering well at PMBC

PHUKET: The newborn dwarf sperm whale receiving care at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) is recovering well, reports PMBC Chief Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 13 August 2019, 10:31AM

The newborn dwarf sperm whale ‘Hope’ is recovering well at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

“The whale is now healthy and able to swim very well,” Dr Kongkiat told The Phket News over the weekend.

“From blood tests we can now confirm there there is no infection. The biological center staff are taking care of the whale 24 hours a day,” he added.

The newborn whale, named “Hope” by PMBC staff, was rescued by villagers at Baan Nai Rai Beach in Khok Kloi, Phang Nga province, north of Phuket, on Aug 4.

Hope was found beached alongside his mother.

Both he and mother had severe skin abrasions from being beached on the sand.

Hope’s mother also had an infection. She did not survive. (See story here.)

Hope was brought to the PMBC, based at Cape Panwa on Phuket’s east coast, in the hope of restoring him to full health. The efforts by PMBC staff seem to be having the desired effect.

“We have look after him and with constant care, and continue to feed him supplements to make him strong as soon as possible so he can be released,” Dr Kongkiat explained when Hope was brought to the PMBC.