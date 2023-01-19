British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Zealand PM Ardern to resign next month

New Zealand PM Ardern to resign next month

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today (Jan 19) she will resign next month, saying she no longer has “enough in the tank” to remain as leader.

politics
By AFP

Thursday 19 January 2023, 05:04PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will step down no later than Feb 7. Photo: AFP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will step down no later than Feb 7. Photo: AFP

“I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she said at a meeting of members of her Labour Party.

“I just don’t have enough in the tank for another four years.”

Ardern became prime minister in a coalition government in 2017 and then led her centre-left Labour Party to a comprehensive victory in an election three years later.

During her time as leader, she won international acclaim for her handling of a terror attack on two Muslim mosques and the COVID-19 pandemic, and became only the second world leader to give birth while in office.

But her party and personal popularity, often referred to as “Jacindamania”, have dropped in recent domestic polls amid escalating inflation and fears of a rising crime rate.

In her first public appearance since parliament went into its summer recess a month ago, she told Labour’s annual caucus retreat that she had hoped to find the energy to continue as leader during the break, “but I have not been able to do that”.

General election in October

The next general election will be held on Saturday, Oct 14, Ardern revealed in her announcement in Napier on the country’s eastern coast.

The prime minister said she would continue to serve as an electorate MP until then.

Blue Tree Phuket

Although recent polls indicate a coalition of the centre-right National and Act parties will win the election, Ardern said that was not the reason for her resignation.

“I am not leaving because I believe we cannot win the next election, but because I believe we can and will,” she said.

“I am leaving because with such a privileged job comes a big responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead - and also when you’re not.”

Ardern said her resignation would take effect no later than Feb 7, and that the Labour caucus would vote on a new leader in three days.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said he would not be putting his name forward.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Ardern as a leader who has “shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.”

He said she demonstrated that empathy and insight “are powerful leadership qualities”.

Ardern’s party has been battling declining trust in government, a deteriorating economic situation, and a resurgent conservative opposition.

The stress has been evident recently, with Ardern showing a rare lapse of poise last month when she was unwittingly caught on a microphone calling an opposition politician an “arrogant prick”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More direct flights from China en route
Singaporean Ponzi scheme suspect denied bail
Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support
Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister
DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials
Tourism workers run short
BoT plans to launch virtual banks by 2025
Direct flights from China resume in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 80 million visitors by 2027, Search ends for missing expat diver, New advertising rules || January 18
Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again
Man holding wife hostage at knifepoint arrested
How Wealthy Investors in Thailand Can become Global Citizens with Grenada Citizenship by Investment
Search for missing Romanian expat draws to a close
Tourism Ministry targets 80mn visitors by 2027
China back to ‘normal’, says vice-premier

 

Phuket community
Direct flights from China resume in Phuket

Can only be FIT’s as tour operators have not been allowed to operate as yet so so they really expe...(Read More)

Tourism workers run short

5* Hotels, no shortage. Seems they train, appreciate and pay staff well. Average Thai Hotel industry...(Read More)

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

So, a dirty official at DSI simply gets transferred to another department where he can continue his ...(Read More)

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

There we go , hopeless, again. Transfer, transfer. De man should be immidiately on 'non active&#...(Read More)

Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again

@Kurt. Invite is a word confused by the translation. It's more like 'demand.' If you can...(Read More)

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

My suggestion for Ukraine authorities would be to contact a certain Helicopter crash expert/expat on...(Read More)

B300 ‘tourist fee’ planned to be imposed in June

@Galong. Sarcasm is one thing, ageing is another. You can be forgiven for ageing. Sarcasm is the low...(Read More)

Tourism workers run short

Nobody wants to work anymore , no integrity. It's a global problem . I remember when people were...(Read More)

Teens attacking man in video not a street gang fight, assures youth

Saphan Hin has been "no go" area at night time as long as I have been here 20+ yrs, whole ...(Read More)

Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again

Many times we read the word 'invite'. Officials/police invite criminals/culprits instead go...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 