New Zealand man found hanged at Patong hotel

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a New Zealand man who was found hanged in the bathroom of a Patong hotel room on Friday afternoon (May 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 19 May 2019, 02:14PM

Officers reported finding no evidence of a struggle or any signs of robbery in the room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers were called to the Deevana Plaza Hotel on on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd at 3:30pm, where they arrived with rescue workers to find the body Darrin John Pakenham, 49, from Auckland.

Attempts to revive Mr Pakenham were unsuccessful. He was taken to Patong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The alarm was raised by members of Mr Pakenham’s family, who were unable to contact him, reported police.

His body was discovered when hotel staff entered the room to check on his well-being.

Mr Pakenham checked in at the hotel on May 11 and was booked to stay until May 20, officers noted.

Although officers found a chair on its side near the entrance to the bathroom, where Mr Packenham’s body was found, officers deemed this not to be evidence of a struggle and reported finding no signs of a robbery in the room.

His passport and iPhone were still in the room, and B2,120 in cash and a small amount in Malaysian currency remained in his wallet.

Police noted that they have yet to conclude their investigation, and were waiting on doctors at Patong Hospital to confirm the cause of death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

 

 

