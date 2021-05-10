New Zealand man found asleep, drunk under tree

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 May 2021, 09:56AM

Lt Col Winai Yokprom, Deputy Commander of the Thalang Police, was notified of the man’s situation at about 9pm.

Officers from the Thalang Police along with a medical team from Thalang Hospital arrived at the scene, Soi Baan Nai Khlam in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, to find the man wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants, asleep in long grass under the tree.

The man, about 60 years old, had suffered no physical injuries, the medical team reported.

He was drunk, and spoke a little Thai, and gave his name as David, a New Zealand national, the team reported.

The man failed to explain why he was asleep under the tree, but police officers after 10 minutes managed to get the man to agree to accompany them to Thalang Police Station.

As of last night officers had yet to confirm why the man was sleeping under the tree, but local residents reported that before he was found the man was riding a motorbike and had struck a car at a U-turn point nearby. He had allegedly fled the scene, and was later found asleep under the tree.