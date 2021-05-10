The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Zealand man found asleep, drunk under tree

New Zealand man found asleep, drunk under tree

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 May 2021, 09:56AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

PHUKET: A New Zealand man was taken into care after he was found lying under a tree beside a small street in Srisoonthorn last night (May 9).

« »

Lt Col Winai Yokprom, Deputy Commander of the Thalang Police, was notified of the man’s situation at about 9pm.

Officers from the Thalang Police along with a medical team from Thalang Hospital arrived at the scene, Soi Baan Nai Khlam in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, to find the man wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants, asleep in long grass under the tree.

The man, about 60 years old, had suffered no physical injuries, the medical team reported.

He was drunk, and spoke a little Thai, and gave his name as David, a New Zealand national, the team reported.

The man failed to explain why he was asleep under the tree, but police officers after 10 minutes managed to get the man to agree to accompany them to Thalang Police Station.

As of last night officers had yet to confirm why the man was sleeping under the tree, but local residents reported that before he was found the man was riding a motorbike and had struck a car at a U-turn point nearby. He had allegedly fled the scene, and was later found asleep under the tree.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 10 May 2021 - 12:16:04 

What?  "...officers had yet to confirm why the man was sleeping under the tree..."  I guess since there is no use of alcohol by Thais, the officers don't understand that being very drunk can cause you go to sleep.  Brilliant police work!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indian variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Thailand
Homeless man arrested for stabbing woman at temple
Chalong Hospital ready to reopen
Phuket ICU beds near critical shortage
New police look in the works
Restaurants ask premier to ease COVID measures
CCSA blames spike on patient silence
Thai-produced AstraZeneca vaccine passes quality testing
New daily infections in Phuket hit 12
Most Thais depressed about COVID-19: poll
Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead
Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles hole
Moderna package likely below B3,000
Woman, 63, stabbed and robbed while meditating in Phuket temple
COVID testing campaign begins across Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles hole

@Kurt Please do your own research on prices for Covid Vaccines ! ...(Read More)

Phuket ICU beds near critical shortage

The Strategically Designed CC Bio Weapon has now gone too far. It is now time for the Thai Govt to t...(Read More)

No rapid tests for Phuket arrivals from May 15, quarantine instead

"The... test has been free for Thais, but has cost foreigners B500". Anyone who actuall...(Read More)

New police look in the works

Those long sleeved, skin tight uniforms have got to be uncomfortable and likely a big reason offi...(Read More)

Hamilton pinches Spanish victory from Verstappen with daring dash

F1 could be interesting in 2022 when a re-do of the car spec package goes into effect. Maybe Ferrar...(Read More)

Hamilton pinches Spanish victory from Verstappen with daring dash

"...Daring...?" Not really. Hamilton in the Mercedes is like Manchester United playing ag...(Read More)

New Zealand man found asleep, drunk under tree

What? "...officers had yet to confirm why the man was sleeping under the tree..." I gues...(Read More)

Phuket ICU beds near critical shortage

I'm sure it will be ok to open up Phuket to tourists on 1 July. Not many will come, fortunately...(Read More)

New police look in the works

I don't believe I've ever seen a Thai police officer running!...(Read More)

Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead

Potential money spending should never be an excuse to flout the laws. Foreigners who have no regard...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 