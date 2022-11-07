333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Zealand man arrested over firearms cache in Phuket

New Zealand man arrested over firearms cache in Phuket

PHUKET: A 62-year-old New Zealand man has been arrested after officers raided his home in Kathu and found him in possession of a hoard of firearms, including war weapons, and explosives.

policecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 7 November 2022, 06:56PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The man, Gareth Alan Davies, was taken into custody after officers raided his home in Moo 1, Kathu, this morning (Nov 7).

Officers found seven long-barreled firearms, including an AK and an M16, both described as weapons of war. A further 19 handguns were discovered along with what police described as 11 explosives and a large number of bullets of various sizes.

Davies was taken to Kathu Police Station for further questioning and to be charged with illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives, police said.

Present immediately after the raid was Region 8 Police Commander Pol Lt Gen Surapong Thanomjit along with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Lt Gen Surapong explained that the arrest followed a tip-off to police, obtained through a complaint filed with Phuket Provincial Court.

Davies, a retired mechanical engineer, sold the firearms and devices online, Lt Gen Surapong said.

“The person arrested was an engineer with knowledge of mechanics and could make certain devices, such as components of firearms and firearms that registrars will not issue a licence for,” he said.

“Seven of the rifles, the 19 handguns and some parts were made by the arrested himself, and there were five to six bombs that he [Davies] said they were just for his collection, but the accumulation of this many firearms is forbidden by law,” Lt Gen Surapong said.

Davies operated as an intermediary in weapons trade, often buying and selling items online, Lt Gen Surapong said.

A team of forensic investigations will inspect the house for evidence of whether the modification or production of any weapons was conducted on site, he said.

“It is believed to be because there is a silencer among the items found,” he said.

Davies had been living in Thailand for 23 years. Born in November 1959, he is to turn 63 years old on Wednesday, officers told The Phuket News.

He last entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport on Feb 11, 2010, and his most recent permit to stay was issued through the Phitsanulok Immigration Office, which allowed him to stay in Thailand until Nov 24, 2023.

Davies was not on any entry blacklist or watchIist, officers said.

He lived with his Thai wife, Pannee Chanbamrung for 20 years. Ms Pannee passed away when she was 60.

Davies had been left unable to walk without a brace following a motorcycle accident when he was young, officers explained.

Before his retirement about 10 years ago, he worked as a drilling rig engineer in Southern Thailand. The work, which involved scuba diving, had exacerbated his condition.

He received regular treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, which had an ambulance pick him up and drop him off at his house, officers said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain forecast, Bypass Rd close to full reopening, Patong Hill Rd safe? || November 7
LOT Airlines returns to Phuket
Phuket readies for lunar eclipse Loy Krathong
Singapore Navy visits Phuket
Isolated heavy rain forecast to continue
World population set to hit 8 billion
Tourist numbers predicted to beat expectations
Water outages to affect Chalong, Wichit, Patong
Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons
Officials consider reopening bypass lanes
Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each
Phuket Opinion: Money Road
Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures
Driver injured in Kathu wet road crash
Mega-projects touted at Andaman Provinces economic meeting

 

Phuket community
Italian Restaurant La Gritta Welcomes Giordano Roscini as New Chef

good luck to him, sadly he work for a terrible company but wish him all the best indeed... ...(Read More)

Xi secures historic third term as China’s leader

In contradiction of what was written in Thai press, Chinese Xi Jinping is not coming to Thailand for...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

@JohnC. Stay focused. I'm talking THIS project, THIS time. The scrutiny would be there and the c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

dKK defends the mafia again- he really does live in an Ivory Tower, dancing til dawn when 4am comes ...(Read More)

Officials consider reopening bypass lanes

Demolition almost finished, but the grounds are not stable yet.. Photo's show that land slides s...(Read More)

Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each

Wow, that is a 'money shock for the 'Thai Hi-So's drugs production families. But with te...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

The 'Keesin Road construction was a secret set up, with of course full knowledge of Provincial H...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

The real crime is charging 3 days minimum wage for a one hour trip. Extortionate pricing does mor...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

Several times I already suggested to have a passenger taxi/van weapon check point at entrance of dri...(Read More)

Coach Ricky bags fifth Powerman Asia title

congrats. good news....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Thai Residential

 