Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New York, Berlin cancel marathons due to coronavirus

New York, Berlin cancel marathons due to coronavirus

MARATHON: The New York and Berlin marathons were cancelled yesterday (June 24) due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced, as other races ponder their plans.

Marathon
By AFP

Thursday 25 June 2020, 02:15PM

Long-distance runners such as these in the 2019 New York City Marathon will not be able to compete in New York or Berlin this year after both cities announced yesterday (June 24) their marathons were canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic issues. Photo: AFP

Long-distance runners such as these in the 2019 New York City Marathon will not be able to compete in New York or Berlin this year after both cities announced yesterday (June 24) their marathons were canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic issues. Photo: AFP

The New York Road Runners, after consulting with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, called off the planned November 1 race, what would have been the 50th edition of the world’s largest marathon with more than 50,000 finishers expected.

The running club, organizers of the annual 26.2-mile trek through New York’s five boroughs, said COVID-19 worries for runners, spectators, volunteers and staff prompted the decision.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” de Blasio said.

This marks the first year the New York race has not been contested since 2012, when Hurricane Sandy wiped out the event.

“Canceling this year’s New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” said Michael Capiraso, president and chief executive officer of the New York Road Runners.

Next year’s New York race date was set for November 7, 2021.

Berlin Marathon organizers cited trouble finding an alternate date due to the COVID-19 pandemic in calling off an event that drew 62,000 runners in 2019.

In late April, a postponement was announced for the Berlin race, which had been scheduled for September 27. But virus issues forced the event to be scrapped altogether.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“Due to the weather conditions alone and shortening days, it’s very difficult to hold the Berlin Marathon... before the end of this year,” race director Juergen Jock said.

“The question of whether athletes will be able to travel internationally again by then cannot be answered now.”

The city of Berlin has banned events with more than 5,000 participants since April.

The flat, fast course around Berlin’s city center is where Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge set the men’s world marathon record of 2 hours 01:39 minutes in 2018.

It was the eighth time in the previous 20 years that the men’s world record has fallen on the streets of Berlin.

The decisions came weeks after the Boston Marathon was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

The London Marathon has been postponed until October 4 while the Chicago Marathon remains scheduled for October 11 and the Paris Marathon is planned for October 18.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Koepka, Simpson withdraw from PGA event after caddie positives
Liverpool on brink of title, Man Utd make top four move
Djokovic positive for coronavirus, questions over return of tennis
Driving into the unusual scores at TPC River Highlands
Wanheng not retiring, insists promoter
Liverpool return to Anfield as Man City aim to prolong title wait
Liverpool’s title march delayed by Everton stalemate
England fans singing ‘Swing Low’ under review due to slavery links
French Open to go ahead in September, with fans
Premier League restarts with goal-line howler as players take knee
Rashford forces UK government u-turn on child poverty
Football feast after months of virus enforced drought
F1 wants two races in Shanghai, says city sports boss
ONE Championship could return to ring next month
WBC fund comes to Thai fighters’ rescue

 

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

DEK...FYI I am waiting for a direct flight to my chosen destination, expect it to be in July/August....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Sweet, I have been told by hotel housekeeping staff that tourists bring their own vibrator....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

Pubs, bars, karaoke shops only till midnight. After midnight the Covid-19 glows up. Hahaha. The ...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Carrots.Bananas,Cucumber to name a few.All available in different shapes and sizes....(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Still waiting for further news from Min. Anutin about his matching 'New Normal' and pin poin...(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Which airlines bring these 50,000 to Thailand, starting next week? Are for all of them the 14 days ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

Pleasant news. Now next step, make the 90 day report a 180 day report. Doesn't look to me as bei...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

A "soapy massage" on every corner but vibrators are illegal to sell. That's some ineq...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

This was rescinded some months ago, rightfully so as it was on par with restrictions of a sex offen...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

"Never thought they have one" And this from someone who still can't figure out how to ...(Read More)

 

Binomo
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential

 