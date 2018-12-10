New Years Eve Under The Stars

Start From: Monday 31 December 2018, 06:00PM to Monday 31 December 2018, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

CELEBRATE WITH THE MOVERS & SHAKERS IN PHUKET AT THE BIGGEST PARTY OF THE YEAR. DONʼT MISS A NIGHT TO REMEMBER UNDER THE STARS. Where the drinks will flow into the early hours, set to the upbeat soundtrack of Live Music and DJ performances with the thrilling sights of spectacular entertainment, fireshow and midnight fireworks that light up the skies above Kamala Bay - Ring in the New Year in style along the Millionaires Mile, Phuket. COUNTDOWN PARTY & INTERNATIONAL BUFFET * 6.5 HRS FREE-FLOW DRINKS * 6.30 P.M. - 01.00 A.M. * B 2,000 Net Per Person * B 4,999 Net Per Person (With Buffet 06.30 P.M. - 09.00 P.M.).