New Years Day Grande Indian Brunch at Portosino

Start From: Saturday 1 January 2022, 12:00PM to Saturday 1 January 2022, 04:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Enjoy the New Years day with our Special Grande Indian brunch starting noon, featuring Authentic Indian dishes with global inspiration, celebrate first day of 2022 with beats, bubbles & Grande Vibes! Venue: Portosino Entertainment: DJ, Live Band & much more! Food: Authentic Indian Menu with a Global Twist Availability: Limited tables available, book now to confirm your table! Time: 12.00 pm. – 04.30 pm. Date: 01 Jan 2022 Brunch Price: 1,499++ THB Brunch with Free Flow: 2,022++ THB Children 6-12 years for 699++ THB Children Under 6 years eat for free when dining with a paying adult For booking in advance please contact us on ha224-fb1@accor.com or via Facebook Messenger. *Above prices are per person excluding taxes & service charge