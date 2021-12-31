BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured

New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured

BANGKOK: Traffic accidents caused 39 deaths, with 362 other people injured, on Wednesday (Dec 29), the start of the New Year holiday road safety campaign.

accidentsalcoholdeathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 December 2021, 01:10PM

Northeast-bound traffic builds up on the Mitraphap Highway in Sikhiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, the gateway to the Northeast, yesterday (Dec 30). Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

Northeast-bound traffic builds up on the Mitraphap Highway in Sikhiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, the gateway to the Northeast, yesterday (Dec 30). Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

Boontham Lertsukekasem, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said yesterday that the toll resulted from 362 road accidents, reports the Bangkok Post.

The most common causes were speeding (34.6% of all accidents) and drink-driving (23.80%), with motorcycles involved in 81.3% of the accidents, he said.

Ratchaburi province recorded the most accidents, 13, Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest death toll, 5, and Loei reported the most injured people, 14.

Exotic Fishing Thailand

At 1,875 checkpoints, 62,932 people were ticketed for traffic violations - including 18,142 motorcyclists for not wearing a crash helmet, 7,939 for failing to fasten vehicle seat belts and 5,007 for unsafe motorcycles.

Mr Boontham said the New Year exodus of workers heading to home provinces started on Wednesday, with traffic heavy on main highways, inter-regional routes and bypasses.

Witthawan Soonthornkhajit, director-general of the Probation Department, said that on Wednesday courts ordered probation in 142 cases of driving under the influence of drugs, 108 drink-driving cases and five for reckless driving.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket New Year Countdown all set, Road accident tallies || December 31
‘Snow guns’ spewing Beijing Olympics snow raise environment concerns
Two injured in first day of Phuket road safety campaign for New Year
Hotel generator sparks fire at Koh Rang Noi
‘Get ready to be kicked out,’ Bali warns New Year COVID violators
Air force eyes F-35 stealth jets, ‘vital’ to modern warfare
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Confirmed Phuket Omicron cases, Thailand presses Myanmar for peace || December 30
Bangla to stop serving alcohol at 11pm
Phuket officials silent on start of Seven Days of Danger
New Cherng Talay OrBorTor chief takes office
Phuket Omicron infections confirmed as high risk contacts
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking
Omicron now ‘spreading fast’
Phuket marks 43 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Two injured in first day of Phuket road safety campaign for New Year

I guess they were both in Kamala as the ambos werw out at least 5 times yesterday. Lies, damn lies, ...(Read More)

Bangla to stop serving alcohol at 11pm

Alcohol Flip-flopping from 11pm to 01 am and back to 11pm shows that Phuket officialdom has no clue/...(Read More)

New Cherng Talay OrBorTor chief takes office

@mgb, In Thailand are wearing admriral uniforms full with blinkers a kind of compensation to lift Of...(Read More)

Air force eyes F-35 stealth jets, ‘vital’ to modern warfare

Many of the problems with Thai Airways and the Airforce is indeed the not standarised fleets. All &#...(Read More)

Air force eyes F-35 stealth jets, ‘vital’ to modern warfare

Thailand really needs hugely expensive jets. Remember how ill-equipped it was during the last war? ...(Read More)

New Cherng Talay OrBorTor chief takes office

We will soon see if there will be any change now that MAann is gone. The roads in Bangtao are the wo...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on start of Seven Days of Danger

How many times have I read comments from you attacking others for spelling mistakes, including the P...(Read More)

Air force eyes F-35 stealth jets, ‘vital’ to modern warfare

I think Thailand would be safer if they scrapped the plan for fighter jets, and instead disbanded th...(Read More)

Air force eyes F-35 stealth jets, ‘vital’ to modern warfare

the biggest problem with the airforce is that it has no standardised fleet. It needs to settle on on...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on start of Seven Days of Danger

Shold extend it to cover the christmas period as well becauuse there are plenty of dumb tourists on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 