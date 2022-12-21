British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New year gift basket price control checks underway

New year gift basket price control checks underway

PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ministry of Commerce are conducting their seasonal checks to ensure that New Year gift baskets for sale do not fall foul of the law.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 December 2022, 09:48AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Commerce Chief Woranit Aphiratjirawong assigned the team to venture across the island to check vendors and their New Year gift baskets on offer, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The team comprises Commerce office officials, along with officers from the economic and trade development group, from the Weights and Measures Branch Office Division 3 branch, from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) Phuket branch.

The officers inspected gift baskets for sale and their contents, ensuring that all products were labelled correctly, all products complied with weights and measures requirements, no products were past their expiration dates, that prices of gift baskets were properly displayed and that the baskets did not contain alcoholic beverages and the promotional materials did not promote alcohol as part of the gift basket contents.

Under the Alcohol Control Act, it is illegal to bundle alcohol with group product sales and it is illegal to promote alcohol as part of a package deal.

The aim of the checks was to ensure that consumers were not exploited during the Christmas and New Year 2023 season, Ms Woranit explained.

“In this regard, after inspecting both department stores and general stores in the Phuket area, it was found that the situation in terms of quantity still had enough products for sale to meet consumer demand,” Ms Woranit said.

Ixina Thailand

“It was found that the trend of buying products this year was the group of products for health with environmentally conscious packaging,” she added.

“And consumers prefer to buy gift baskets with an average starting price of B299 to B999,” she said.

Regardless, Ms Woranit urged vendors to display prices clearly and to strictly comply with all legal aspects of selling gift baskets, namely those listed in Prices of Goods and Services Act, B.E. 2542.

“If consumers encounter problems with any products, they can immediately notify the point of sale,” she said.

“And the public can report offences relating to displaying the selling price of goods to the Economic Control and Development Group at Phuket Provincial Commercial Office,” Ms Woranit said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian assaulted at Central intersection
Women volunteers called on to boost road safety
Flash floods ravage southern provinces
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 25
One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved
Top 5 Bitcoin YouTube Channels to Follow in 2023
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’
Patong Hill open to all vehicles
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Tunnel Expressway approved, Search for missing sailors, Festival fatalities || December 20
Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day
First section of Patong Tunnel, expressway projects open for bids
Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labour in Thailand
Anutin: Night venue hours ‘won’t be extended’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wet weather warning, More than 3-year overstay, Flood prevention measures || December 19
Class Act Media wins two APAC Insider awards

 

Phuket community
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

How about a real study on how much money hospitals take in from the tourism industry. Could Thailan...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Ah Amerikan built. Must have been a timebomb waiting to go off. ...(Read More)

Anutin: Night venue hours ‘won’t be extended’

It's all about money. If open, all involved would benefit. Being "closed" would requi...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Remember, this is Thailand, so... Russian on Russian = no police action. Thai on Russian, even less....(Read More)

First section of Patong Tunnel, expressway projects open for bids

Kurt rarely makes any sense. ...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

@Kurt. Oh but he will, he will, like my pet mynah bird. Only knows two phrases and repeats them endl...(Read More)

Patong Hill open to all vehicles

Don't overreact so much, JohnC. So far the partly collaps of the Patong Hill Rd didn't cost ...(Read More)

Women volunteers called on to boost road safety

Wow- what a sexist attitude. If only we had an effective group of law enforcement officers- oh, hang...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

JohnC doesn't need to repeat that useless question. For what? The daily Phuket traffic happen...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Article BP today: The corvette had 70 crewmembers, they all had a life jacket, there were 70 of them...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket

 