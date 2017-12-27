Start From: Monday 1 January 2018, 12:00PM
to Monday 1 January 2018, 03:30PM
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Sun.
New Year Fun Brunch on Monday 1st January 2018 at 12 PM - 3:30 PM From 1,850++ THB
Harbour Department with the help of Marine Police must arrest and fine crazy helmsmen for driving their speedboats at full speed and well above the 5-...(Read More)
I hope this idea works better than the "tourist" courts, that never came to fruition, in fact no one could find where to report an issue to,...(Read More)
Christmas eve, a young man was at my door, masturbating through his pants. I made a police report, told them where he worked as a security guard at ...(Read More)
I ALWAYS look both ways before I go through a light that has just changed to green....(Read More)
Maybe police would more likely to be out and about enforcing laws if they were not dressed so inappropriately for the tropical heat. Skin-tight, long ...(Read More)
Police Investigators refused (?)to include in their case that it was a premeditated attack.
Of course, what could you expect? The murderers are sons ...(Read More)
Does the public, inhabitants and tourists not have the right to know which piers are not prepared, and in which way such piers are inadequate.
Are th...(Read More)
"Ramp up" in this case means to call PN and tell them to come and snap some pictures so people think we're doing something for a change....(Read More)
...." we also FOUND that mr X is wanted for..., and we also FOUND that mr X still has 2 other arrest warrants on him"..!!
What is this fo...(Read More)
We all see daily that a large part of the Phuket traffic police not do their duty, ..traffic law enforcement.
Why to have them? For what?
Any one s...(Read More)