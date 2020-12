New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner - Gatsby Night

Start From: Thursday 31 December 2020, 07:00PM to Friday 1 January 2021, 12:30AM

Let’s come together, with the fashion of the roaring twenties - flapper dresses, silk gloves, tuxedos, top hats to revel the night away at our Tree House. 5-Course Gala Dinner including welcome drink: 2,021 Baht* (Half price for kids under 12 years) *includes lagoon access (10.00-18.00) and Countdown Concert